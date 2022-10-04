Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United1WokingWoking1

Southend United 1-1 Woking

Marcus Dackers' second-half equaliser earned Southend a point from a 1-1 home draw against Woking.

Reece Grego-Cox's spectacular opener gave Woking an interval lead, but the Shrimpers deservedly rescued a point through on-loan Salford striker Dackers' fine finish.

Grego-Cox, who scored twice in Saturday's 4-0 win at Halifax, turned inside after receiving a throw-in on the left edge of the area and arrowed a brilliant finish into the top corner to fire Woking ahead in the 14th minute.

Southend went close to an equaliser after the break when Dan Mooney's teasing cross was hacked clear.

But they hauled themselves level in the 68th minute when a deflection fell to Dackers in the area and he turned neatly to lash home an equaliser.

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 5HobsonBooked at 74mins
  • 22MooneySubstituted forFonguckat 83'minutes
  • 7Bridge
  • 6Kensdale
  • 8HusinBooked at 90mins
  • 15Dackers
  • 17Miley
  • 22LopataBooked at 90mins
  • 39HydeSubstituted forPowellat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 11Powell
  • 12Clifford
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19Wreh

Woking

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Ross
  • 12MossBooked at 30mins
  • 5McNerney
  • 24Ince
  • 3CaseyBooked at 90mins
  • 6WilkinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 2LofthouseBooked at 40minsSubstituted forVokinsat 61'minutes
  • 23AndersonBooked at 49mins
  • 8DalyBooked at 90mins
  • 9Grego-CoxSubstituted forKorboaat 71'minutes
  • 10AmondSubstituted forNelsonat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Korboa
  • 11Johnson
  • 18Roles
  • 25Nelson
  • 29Vokins
Referee:
Jason Richardson
Attendance:
5,024

