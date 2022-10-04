Southend United 1-1 Woking

Match ends, Southend United 1, Woking 1.
Marcus Dackers' second-half equaliser earned Southend a point from a 1-1 home draw against Woking.
Reece Grego-Cox's spectacular opener gave Woking an interval lead, but the Shrimpers deservedly rescued a point through on-loan Salford striker Dackers' fine finish.
Grego-Cox, who scored twice in Saturday's 4-0 win at Halifax, turned inside after receiving a throw-in on the left edge of the area and arrowed a brilliant finish into the top corner to fire Woking ahead in the 14th minute.
Southend went close to an equaliser after the break when Dan Mooney's teasing cross was hacked clear.
But they hauled themselves level in the 68th minute when a deflection fell to Dackers in the area and he turned neatly to lash home an equaliser.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 5HobsonBooked at 74mins
- 22MooneySubstituted forFonguckat 83'minutes
- 7Bridge
- 6Kensdale
- 8HusinBooked at 90mins
- 15Dackers
- 17Miley
- 22LopataBooked at 90mins
- 39HydeSubstituted forPowellat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lomas
- 11Powell
- 12Clifford
- 18Fonguck
- 19Wreh
Woking
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Ross
- 12MossBooked at 30mins
- 5McNerney
- 24Ince
- 3CaseyBooked at 90mins
- 6WilkinsonBooked at 90mins
- 2LofthouseBooked at 40minsSubstituted forVokinsat 61'minutes
- 23AndersonBooked at 49mins
- 8DalyBooked at 90mins
- 9Grego-CoxSubstituted forKorboaat 71'minutes
- 10AmondSubstituted forNelsonat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Korboa
- 11Johnson
- 18Roles
- 25Nelson
- 29Vokins
- Referee:
- Jason Richardson
- Attendance:
- 5,024
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 1, Woking 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Sid Nelson replaces Padraig Amond.
Booking
Luke Wilkinson (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Daly (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josh Casey (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Noor Husin (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kacper Lopata (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Callum Powell replaces Jake Hyde.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Wesley Fonguck replaces Dan Mooney.
Booking
Shaun Hobson (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Ricky Korboa replaces Reece Grego-Cox.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Woking 1. Marcus Dackers (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jake Vokins replaces Kyran Lofthouse.
Booking
Jermaine Anderson (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 0, Woking 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Woking 1.
Booking
Kyran Lofthouse (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Daniel Moss (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Woking 1. Reece Grego-Cox (Woking).