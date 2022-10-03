Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Maidenhead United

National League

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 4th October 2022

  • AldershotAldershot Town19:45EastleighEastleigh
  • BarnetBarnet19:45Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45BromleyBromley
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • DorkingDorking Wanderers19:45YeovilYeovil Town
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45YorkYork City
  • GatesheadGateshead19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45WrexhamWrexham
  • OldhamOldham Athletic19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
  • SouthendSouthend United19:45WokingWoking
  • TorquayTorquay United19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham118213192226
2Notts County1173127111624
3Chesterfield117312213924
4Boreham Wood11641189922
5Bromley116231712520
6Solihull Moors1154225141119
7Woking116141910919
8Wealdstone11542129319
9York115331610618
10Dorking115152225-316
11Southend11434109115
12Eastleigh114341314-115
13Barnet114251822-414
14Dag & Red114251926-714
15Maidenhead United11416913-413
16Gateshead112541416-211
17Oldham113261119-811
18Maidstone United113261325-1211
19Yeovil111641013-39
20Aldershot113081419-59
21Scunthorpe112361421-79
22Torquay11236719-129
23Altrincham111551122-118
24Halifax11227719-128
