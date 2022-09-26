Close menu

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Lionesses will play at Wembley for the first time since the final of Euro 2022
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month.

The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury.

West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both received call ups for the first time.

There was no place for former captain Steph Houghton.

The Manchester City defender, who has made 121 appearances for England including five major tournaments, has not featured for the Lionesses since Sarina Wiegman was appointed in September 2021.

Houghton has returned to City's starting line-up this season after recovering from an Achilles injury she picked up last January.

There were also no places for Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy, Chelsea's Bethany England and Manchester United's Nikita Parris. Wubben-Moy, England and Parris were involved in England's European Championship triumph last summer, while Nobbs was sidelined for the tournament.

The Lionesses face the USA at a sold-out Wembley on 7 October before taking on the Czech republic in Brighton four days later.

'Door still open' for Houghton

Wiegman said she was "really happy" that Kelly and Kirby had returned to the squad and insisted the "door is still open" for Houghton to return.

Kirby in particular has started the Women's Super League season in strong form, netting two goals in her first two league games for Chelsea.

"It's good to have them back," Wiegman said. "I think they have performed good enough. It's good for the team.

"I've had a conversation with [Houghton] again and I don't think she's quite ready," she added.

"We wanted to bring in some young players but it's 10 months still to go until the World Cup. The door is still open and I will meet her again at the end of October and see where we're at, at that moment."

Wiegman could hand debuts to Parker and Park as well as Man City defender Esme Morgan, who was also recalled.

"We have followed Jess Park for a while," said Wiegman. "I think she can play up front but also in midfield. Lucy Parker is very athletic. It will be good to see what they can do compared to some more experienced players."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham United), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jessica Park (Everton, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 17:39

    😴😴😴

  • Comment posted by srmich, today at 17:39

    Really surprised at some of the comments on here. At least the women are capable of playing well, have a manager who is not afraid to make difficult decisions, and the national team have actually won something! None of the negative or don't care comments can't change those things!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:39

    With a headline 'Must See' on BBC's homepage announcing that the Sports Personality of the Year is going to be held in December (shock, horror, who would have guessed), the BBC seems to plumbing new depths to publicise itself.

  • Comment posted by Kris, today at 17:39

    No place for Nikita Parris even though she scored a couple of goals during the qualifiers. Nikita was a star in the earlier regime but Sarina has overseen the development of a number of forwards now. Something Southgate can learn about picking on form over past glory.

  • Comment posted by danesanderson, today at 17:38

    Can't wait for Alex Scott and co to win the world cup with record attendances and TV viewers. Now that Kelly and Corby are in there is no stopping the lionesses!!!!

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 17:38

    Some predictably vile comments on here, unfortunately.

    • Reply posted by Apartment Song, today at 17:40

      Apartment Song replied:
      I don't think their mummies loved them enough

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 17:26

    Phew

  • Comment posted by U21091390, today at 17:24

    That's a relief.....

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 17:22

    nobody cares

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 17:28

      Leanne replied:
      Clearly you care though. Given that you clicked on the article, scrolled through the comments and took the time to post a reply yourself.

      #Lionesses

  • Comment posted by Smoking_Gun, today at 17:08

    Credit to Sarina Wiegman for bringing forward new players and constantly looking to improve the team and squad rather than trusting to out of form players who can't make their club first team.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 17:09

      Sam replied:
      Hopefully she can give Gareth Southgate some tips!

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 17:07

    Are they replacing bill & ben or pinky & perky? Sooty & sweep?

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 17:12

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      Benson & hedges?

  • Comment posted by Doomsday, today at 17:05

    No real surprises there

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 17:05

    Who and who?

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 17:03

    Dear BBC, you forgot to mention it was a record attendance at the press conference x

    • Reply posted by Mike5467, today at 17:06

      Mike5467 replied:
      😂😂

  • Comment posted by Sleepy Soraya, today at 16:59

    If Kirby's fit and playing regularly, she should always be in the team.

    • Reply posted by bad daddy, today at 17:40

      bad daddy replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 16:58

    Jess Carter (no game time) over Maya Le Tissier and no Jordan Nobbs? Interesting.

    • Reply posted by Gypsies, today at 17:40

      Gypsies replied:
      Might have come a bit too soon for Le Tissier, but I'd be surprised if she doesn't make it into the squad by the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by George51uk, today at 16:57

    at least the girls know how to win, should send them to qatar instead of the mens team, they'd probnably do better.

    • Reply posted by George51uk, today at 17:00

      George51uk replied:
      probably*

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 16:56

    Okay don't tell me they already dropped Raducanu from the squad 😤
    She is the Star 🌟 and surely a better Forward than Harry 😗 Maguire

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 16:54

    Breaking news so must be important but none the wiser…

