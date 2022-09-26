Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Sam Barnes previously had a spell on loan with non-league side Marine

Blackburn Rovers defender Sam Barnes has signed a new deal to keep him with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season, with a further year's option.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and suffered a serious knee ligament injury in a behind closed doors game this season.

Barnes had been named in the squad for Blackburn's first game of the season.

"It's important we put player and staff welfare at the forefront," director of football Gregg Broughton said.

"Sam had an excellent pre-season and was in the squad for the first Championship fixture before suffering this injury during a friendly game.

"This contract renewal will allow Sam to go through his full rehabilitation knowing that we are fully behind him and giving him the time needed to make a full comeback next season."