Close menu

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England dilemmas before Qatar

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments329

Gareth Southgate (right) addresses England players during 3-3 draw with Germany
England avoided a third successive defeat by drawing with Germany on Monday
World Cup 2022
Dates: Sunday, 20 November - Sunday, 18 December Venue: Qatar Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

England's game time before the World Cup ended with the drama of a fluctuating Nations League draw against Germany at Wembley.

The match may have been irrelevant in the context of that tournament, but a meeting with Germany as the final 90 minutes before Gareth Southgate names his squad for Qatar meant it was always going to have significance.

England showed real spirit to come from 2-0 down to take the lead only for Germany to make it six winless games for Southgate's side with a late equaliser.

The England manager must now finalise the 26 players he will take to the World Cup then select a side for the opening match against Iran on 21 November - and there are major issues for him to tackle.

Can Maguire be trusted to start?

Southgate has been solid in support of defender Harry Maguire despite growing evidence he should not be in his starting line-up.

His faith in Manchester United's captain, dropped at club level by manager Erik ten Hag after a run of poor form that started long before the Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford, was undermined by Maguire's calamitous performance against Germany.

He made two errors for Germany's first goal, a poor pass leading to him conceding a penalty for a foul on Jamal Masiala, and then he conceded possession upfield which allow the visitors to break away for their second.

Watching Maguire was an uncomfortable experience but also begged the question about whether Southgate's loyalty to a player who served him well as England reached the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and Euro 2020's final is now stubborn and self-defeating.

Maguire is starting to look like a liability, with his confidence shattered, and his exile at United means he is unlikely to get a chance to rebuild it before the World Cup.

Fikayo Tomori has been impressive for Italian champions AC Milan but did not get a chance in this international break.

He clearly rates Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace while Everton's Conor Coady is a valued member of the squad. The exclusion for these games of Arsenal's Ben White does not bode well for him.

Southgate will hope the hamstring injury to John Stones does not prove an issue, otherwise he could have a conundrum over two centre-back positions for the Iran game.

If he picks on form, Maguire cannot be in the England team for their first game. If the Manchester United defender is, it will represent a huge risk by the manager. Do not bet against Southgate sticking by him.

Does Alexander-Arnold fit in anywhere?

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold has 17 England caps, the last coming in June's 1-0 loss to Hungary

Will Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold be in England's World Cup squad? And if he is, will he only be there to make up the numbers?

The Alexander-Arnold debate is growing, and not giving him a minute over the last two games, indeed not even including him in the match-day squad against Germany, only increases the noise.

Even his army of admirers will admit Alexander-Arnold has had a poor start to the season. So, Southgate can point out he is ignoring him on form grounds... but that leaves him open to suggestions of inconsistency, given the continued selection of the even more obviously struggling Maguire.

Many will be puzzled Southgate appears unable to find a use for such a naturally gifted performer, but he simply seems to feel he has others who will do the job he wants better than Alexander-Arnold - certainly in a defensive sense, where he has proved vulnerable.

Chelsea's Reece James is a superb talent, solid in defence and with attacking qualities, while Kyle Walker's blistering pace is an asset and Kieran Trippier is experienced and versatile, as well as having the ability to play on both flanks.

On the left side, Luke Shaw put himself back in contention as a rival to Chelsea's Ben Chilwell with a good performance against Germany that included a goal and a sumptuous pass to Raheem Sterling that should have brought a goal in the first half.

Alexander-Arnold may still make England's squad, but nothing in Southgate's latest selections suggest he will be anywhere near the starting line-up.

Who will cover for Kane?

Shaw's goal against Germany was, according to Opta stats, England's first from open play for 565 minutes.

Captain Harry Kane has clearly been part of that drought, but he is irreplaceable as the spearhead and if he was to be injured - and his ankles have previously been a cause for concern - who would Southgate turn to?

It looked as if Brentford's Ivan Toney would get a chance to stake his claim after a deserved call-up for the games against Italy and Germany, but he was not included in the Milan match-day squad and remained on the bench at Wembley.

Of course, Southgate would have observed Toney closely in training, but what was the point of calling him up then not using him? Toney would have been dreaming of a first England cap; now Brentford will hope they do not get their striker back deflated by his international experience.

Is Southgate convinced by Roma's Tammy Abraham? The fact he was also not used is hardly a vote of confidence.

Southgate is a fan of Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin but he has barely been fit for a year and has yet to play this season, so he is the longest of long shots.

He has plenty of options in the wide positions. Marcus Rashford is one, and he showed signs of regaining form before getting injured. He might also be viewed as a deputy for Kane - but Toney or Abraham may yet find themselves on the plane to Qatar.

Southgate certainly has plenty of creativity to service the strikers, in the shape of Manchester City pair Phil Foden and Jack Grealish plus Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Chelsea's Mason Mount made a big impact off the bench with a goal against Germany while Raheem Sterling continues to be a regular starter. Manchester United's Jadon Sancho has a fight to make a late charge to get back into the squad, despite much-improved form this season.

Is there any doubt Bellingham must start?

Jude Bellingham
Bellingham has been Southgate's go-to central midfielder in the absence of the injured Kalvin Phillips

Jude Bellingham is an astonishing talent at just 19 and his performance against Germany will surely have convinced Southgate he should start against Iran.

He is made for the big stage, whether it be with England in a tournament or Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Southgate has preferred a more conservative midfield duo of West Ham United captain Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips when they have been available, but the latter has barely played since leaving Leeds United for Manchester City and is now recovering from shoulder surgery, which casts a doubt over him.

If he is ruled out, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse will likely move up in the pecking order.

The mix Southgate opts for in England's midfield in Qatar will be intriguing, but surely one thing is clear: Bellingham must start.

Who will be Pickford's deputy?

Surely the questions over Jordan Pickford's status as England's premier goalkeeper have now been shut down.

The Everton keeper, outstanding for the last 18 months, has still had his position debated despite not having made a mistake leading to a goal in 45 England appearances.

England have conceded eight goals in the three games he has not played in and his importance has actually increased during his absence as his value is perhaps now being recognised.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope are vying to be his deputy but the Newcastle United keeper's uncertainty with the ball at his feet against Italy and Germany did not help his cause and his fumble which gifted Kai Havertz a late equaliser at Wembley was a desperate moment for him.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

331 comments

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 15:10

    Bin maguire simple enough .

    • Reply posted by Ronnie, today at 15:16

      Ronnie replied:
      And before anyone starts , the man is not doing his job properly and hasn't for some time now , so that's why he shouldn't go .

  • Comment posted by K14, today at 15:17

    As a season ticket holder at Old Trafford, I've seen maguire first hand, he is honestly the worst player, not cb, worst player i have seen in my 15 years. Lack of pace is one thing but no football intelligence, no positional sense just outright clumsy. He needs to he dropped, england need to go to a back 4 and actually have the intention to attack and play ball

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 15:42

      Des Wigwam replied:
      For the fee we paid for him one the worst. We have had some 💩 over the years so there is competition. He is without a doubt the worst Captain I have seen at United. He doesnt lead by example or bark/encourage players. He just stands there occasionally waving his arms and looking bemused with everything. Southgate should drop him as a duty of care. He needs a break while World Cup is on.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 15:13

    Also... can someone explain all this noise about TAA? His recent performances mean he should be nowhere near this squad. Yes, he is a threat going forward, but a complete liability defensively and his form is terrible. You cant moan about Southgate not picking on form and then moan he didnt pick someone who is clearly out of form!?

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 15:18

      Mal replied:
      As a Liverpool fan I would pick him in defence.

  • Comment posted by ADY, today at 15:25

    Surely the biggest decision of all is whether to attend a World Cup awarded under very suspicious circumstances and held in a country that doesn't play football, and is run by a despotic dictatorship. Southgate and co's posturing and taking the knee etc. is hypocrisy of the highest order; 6500 slaves have died building the stadiums after all...

    • Reply posted by frannywanny, today at 15:42

      frannywanny replied:
      Here, here

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 15:13

    Stop picking Maguire for starters .. give the younger, in form players a go and let them express themselves with a more attacking style.
    Once he sorts out the defensive issues, more confidence will come from the midfield and this, on to the strikers …. Not rocket science really.

  • Comment posted by Newsense, today at 15:24

    Southgate is England's dilemma.

    • Reply posted by Allez Les Gars, today at 15:37

      Allez Les Gars replied:
      He hasn't won a major tournament and won't win one by staying loyal to poorly performing players and negative tactics....

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 15:20

    Everyone seems to forget that people watch football for entertainment. Maguire MUST play. It will be hysterically funny!!

    • Reply posted by Ronnie, today at 15:36

      Ronnie replied:
      Touche

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 15:08

    A good start would be to play players in their usual positions, in a format that they are familiar with.

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 15:20

      Eve replied:
      What is this wizardry you speak of?! Do you not know a manager's favourite players should be shoved into a team at any cost, no matter the position or how badly their club form is!

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 15:14

    England can technically win the world cup without winning a single game at the tournament, so this Nations League campaign has been really good preparation and Southgate hasn't received enough praise for this level of planning.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 15:51

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      We’ll hsubs paid off last night. I thought they disrupted Germany and were dangerous Fromm the off. Bellingham, in front of Rice and James out wide for certain as starters.

  • Comment posted by Stan, today at 15:27

    "Iran difficult first game, play it safe park the bus." Southgate.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 15:30

      Paul replied:
      "USA difficult second game, play it safe park the bus" Southgate.

  • Comment posted by PAC, today at 15:27

    As the Nations League doesn't mean a great deal I think Gareth should have used these 2 games to see how Toney, Bowen, Tomori and Abraham can handle international level. He could still have brouht on experienced players in the second halves to steady the ship if need be. When will we know if they were good enough? Too late when you reach a world cup. Kane hasn't been on fire exactly.

    • Reply posted by DAYORK, today at 15:35

      DAYORK replied:
      Totally agree, otherwise why take them

  • Comment posted by stevewright, today at 15:23

    Play Maguire up front with a brief to wreak havoc in the opposition box. This will stop him wreaking havoc in our box!

  • Comment posted by Supcon98, today at 15:09

    It's all well and good to back players who have performed previously; however, there comes a point when you can no longer back that player. GS has made a fool of himself by backing an out-of-form McGuire, yet cast aside TAA for the same reason. We played well for about 10 mins against Germany; the first 25 mins of the second half were as bad as I can remember for a long time.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 15:58

      cb replied:
      Agreed. Fine backing players if they are regular for club and having a blip but otherwise don't pick them. Maguire, Shaw, Sterling and Grealish don't inspire confidence or a team ethos, whereas some of the lads finishing last night look like a well oiled team unit.
      I'd go for:
      Ramsdale
      James-Stones-Dier-Coady-Trippier
      Bellingham-Rice-Mount
      Saka-Kane

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 15:22

    The team has not evolved since the Euros under Southgate. He is too loyal to out of form players and plays the same boring tactics

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 15:28

      joffey replied:
      Loyal no ,obstinate in the extreme, maguire is free loading and players nknow it ,a accident waiting to happen

  • Comment posted by nelsonsclaret, today at 15:14

    I can only assume now that Southgate and Maguire are just best mates and that’s why he gets picked. What other explanation is there

    • Reply posted by cero, today at 15:17

      cero replied:
      Easy one really. Maguire is England's best option at CB. Don't let club football fool you English people.

  • Comment posted by Supcon98, today at 15:11

    Ramsdale must be feeling blessed that Pope got the nod over him knowing McGuire was playing in front of him. He sat on the bench and is now the No2, while Pope has slipped to No3.

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 15:17

      Eve replied:
      Pope has made some bad mistakes of his own as well though.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 15:26

    Maguire must start for England in all Pool games at the World Cup.

    From a Wales fan...

  • Comment posted by living room tv, today at 15:23

    Take Maguire and save on hotel costs!!

  • Comment posted by thisisit, today at 15:22

    The obvious problem with this team is Maguire which will become an even major one now that apparently Stones is out for the WC.
    The other one is Southgate's insistence on picking Sterling which means either Saka doesn't play or is played out of position.
    On recent viewings my 1st team would be:
    Pickford
    Walker
    Stones (or anyone else except Maguire)
    Dier
    Shaw
    Bellingham
    Rice
    Mount
    Saka
    Kane
    Foden

    • Reply posted by DAYORK, today at 15:31

      DAYORK replied:
      If youneed back up, or instead of Dier, Tomori. Back up for Kane, Abraham. Agree Kane out of the danger area far too much.
      Leave Maguire and Arnold at home

  • Comment posted by A Plea for Sanity, today at 15:16

    Who is going to cover for Kane? How about who is going to tell Kane to stay in position?

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 15:20

      Cole replied:
      Thing is at Spurs, with a combo of Son, Kulu and Richy on the wings, Kane can effectively drop a bit deeper and create because those players will be pushing high up the pitch. Southgate, as we all know, is much less adventurous - to put it politely - which means that when Kane drops back there's barely anyone up there.

      England needs a proper striker to be effectively under Southgate - try Toney.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport