Last updated on .From the section Derby

Liam Rosenior joined Derby after a spell in Brighton's coaching set-up

Liam Rosenior has left Derby County following the appointment of Paul Warne as their new head coach.

Rosenior, 38, was put in interim charge when former boss Wayne Rooney departed Pride Park in June.

But Derby have won only four of their nine League One games and Rosenior was relieved of his duties last week.

"He conducted himself in an exemplary and professional manner and we believe he has a bright future in management," said a club statement. external-link

Rosenior said leaving the club was "a hugely sad day" and thanked the fans, staff and players for "giving me so much joy to come in to work every day and also for the incredible memories we have shared together over the past three years."

He added: external-link "Now is the right time for me to continue the next stage of my career development as a manager in my own right.

"I have no doubts that the club is in safe hands on the pitch with Paul Warne and his staff."

Goalkeeping coach Jason Pearcey has also left the club after 13 years, with Warne bringing in his own backroom team of Richie Barker, Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington, who worked alongside him at Rotherham.

Rosenior joined Derby as first-team coach in 2019, working under then boss Philip Cocu, and was promoted to assistant boss under Rooney in January 2021.

Together they remained in charge throughout the club's period in administration, which resulted in points deductions of 21 points and last season's relegation from the Championship.

Having opted to leave the club following the takeover by David Clowes, Rooney has since been made head coach of US Major League Soccer side DC United.

The Derby statement said Rosenior left with "the enormous thanks and gratitude of everybody at the club".

It continued: "Liam helped stabilise the club following the takeover in July and played a major part in the squad recruitment process which, upon exiting administration, was a high priority.

"His tireless efforts helped lay the foundations for the remainder of the current season and beyond. For that, we will always be thankful."