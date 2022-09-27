Last updated on .From the section Watford

Imran Louza's new deal is a two-year extension on his previous contract with the club

Watford midfielder Imran Louza has signed a new deal with the Championship club, keeping him at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2028.

The 23-year-old Morocco international made 20 Premier League appearances for the club last season after arriving from Nantes in June 2021.

Louza is yet to feature this term after undergoing knee surgery in the summer.

The club says he has "gradually upped his involvement" with the first team and is "edging closer to a return".

Louza's recovery from surgery meant he did not feature for the Hornets under Rob Edwards, whose tenure lasted just 11 games before he was replaced by Slaven Bilic on Monday.

The midfielder is the second Watford player to commit to the club long-term during the international break, with forward Joao Pedro signing a similar contract extension last week.