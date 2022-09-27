Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 27 September

Caernarfon Town 0-2 Connah's Quay Nomads: Nomads left it late but secured victory when Ryan Stratulis hit a superb goal with 20 minutes left at Caernarfon, followed by an Aeron Edwards strike in time added on.

Haverfordwest County 1-0 Cardiff MU: A tight mid-table tussle was decided late on when Jamie Veale struck for the home side.

Newtown 0-2 Bala Town: Antony Kay and Chris Venables struck either side of half-time as fourth place Bala eased to victory at Newtown, who are third from bottom.

Penybont 1-1 Pontypridd United: Second place Penybont saw the gap between them and leaders Saints grow after being held at home by Pontypridd. Kai Whitmore had put the home side ahead but Ponty soon replied through Jarrad Wright.

The New Saints 6-2 Flint Town United: Saints extended their lead at the top of the league with a goal-fest against Flint. Chris Marriott struck after just four minutes, with Adam Wilson, Declan McManus (2), Leo Smith and Jake Canavan also on target for the home side, with Harry Owen and Jean-Louis Akpro's penalty replying for Flint.

Aberystwyth Town 2-1 Airbus UK Broughton: Bottom side Airbus began life after Steve O'Shaughnessy with defeat at Aberystwyth. With Mark Allen and player-coach Jamie Crowther in caretaker charge, the Wingmen fell behind to goals from Iwan Lewis and Louis Bradford. Airbus were awarded a penalty in the 66th minute, with Bradford shown a red card, but Jake Eyre could not convert. Eyre made amends by pulling a goal back soon after to give Airbus hope of a positive result but Aber held out.