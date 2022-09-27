Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County
Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express)
The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun)
Ryan Porteous wants to play for Scotland "for years" after impressing on his debut in Tuesday's Nations League group-winning goalless draw with Ukraine. (Sun)
Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin congratulated Scotland on their result after welcoming the squad to his gastropub at the weekend. (Sun)
Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic's 2-1 win at Aberdeen almost exactly a year ago was a key turning point as his side went on to win the Scottish Premiership. (Record)
Recent Celtic signing Oliver Abildgaard is impressed by the culture of the club as he awaits a first appearance. (Express)
Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis was left out of Greece's win against Northern Ireland after picking up a leg knock. (Sun)
And fellow Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi was withdrawn after 45 minutes of Japan's 0-0 friendly draw with Ecuador. (Record)
Meanwhile, Celtic are still waiting on an update on Sead Haksabanovic after the winger was taken off during the first half of Montenegro's defeat by Finland. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Kenny Miller believes former Rangers coach Michael Beale could return to Ibrox as manager one day. (Express)
Heart of Midlothian defenders Craig Halkett and Lewis Neilson are pushing for inclusion in Saturday's meeting with Rangers after recent fitness woes. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Former referee Steve Conroy says ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon and one-time Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov's criticism fuelled the strike by officials in 2010. (Express)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes new Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has made a wise choice in appointing Stevie Crawford as assistant. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay urges a big push from his side before the Scottish Premiership's next hiatus for the World Cup. (Press and Journal - subscription required)