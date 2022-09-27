Last updated on .From the section Football

Fabian Delph won the Premier League twice with Manchester City, and played for England at the 2018 World Cup

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has retired, just months after leaving Everton as a free agent.

Capped 20 times by his country, the 32-year-old made more than 200 appearances for Leeds United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton.

He won the Premier League title twice with City, and reached the FA Cup and League Cup finals with Villa.

But his time at Everton was plagued by injuries, and he left the club when his contract expired in the summer.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Bradford-boen Delph said he had "nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me."

He added: "Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans."