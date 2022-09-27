Last updated on .From the section England

The Football News Show: What did we learn from England's international break?

World Cup 2022 Venue: Qatar Dates: Sunday, 20 November - Sunday, 18 December

Gareth Southgate has been praised for turning the England shirt into a "cape rather than a straitjacket" by the manager of World Cup opponents USA.

The England manager's loyalty to his players has been criticised following a run of six matches without a win and Nations League relegation.

Southgate led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final.

"Gareth has done a great job of helping the players cope with pressure," US boss Gregg Berhalter said.

"Actually using the jersey as a cape rather than a straitjacket and really giving them the freedom to play on the field, giving them the idea that they can represent their country in a positive way and make the country proud."

Southgate's players summoned up a spirited performance - if not the result they were after - as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 with Germany at Wembley on Monday night.

Captain Harry Kane said the display showed the "determination, passion and desire to wear this England shirt", as they drew a line under a winless Nations League campaign that saw them relegated from the top tier.

Despite England's poor recent run of form, which included a 4-0 defeat at home to Hungary, Berhalter is sure the Euro 2020 runners-up are capable of mounting a challenge in Qatar.

"I think we all agree they have a squad that can win the World Cup," he said.

England kick off their World Cup campaign in Group B against Iran on 21 November, before matches against USA (25 November) and Wales (29 November).