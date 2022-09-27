Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Aaron Connolly missed a good chance for the Republic against Israel

The Republic of Ireland were beaten on penalties in their European Under-21 Championship play-off with Israel.

The teams played out a goalless draw in Tel Aviv following a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium last Friday.

After a tiresome period of extra time, spot-kicks were needed.

But Tyriek Wright, Evan Ferguson and Dawson Devoy all saw their penalties saved by Daniel Peretz before Osher David converted to send Israel to the 2023 tournament in Romania and Georgia.

The Republic's wait for a first appearance at a major tournament at this level goes on. With home advantage, Israel took the game to Jim Crawford's side but the visitors defended resolutely in the opening quarter.

Neither side could create a clear-cut chance before the hosts began to eventually turn the screw.

After playing 77 minutes for the senior side in the 2-1 win over Albania on Saturday, Celtic's Liel Abada was with the U21s for the second leg as the Israelis looked to qualify for the European U21 Championship for only the third time.

It was his pass that sent Idan Gurno through on goal as he peeled in from the right but his shot across Brian Maher was superbly saved by the Derry City goalkeeper.

Moments later Ido Shahar skipped inside and fired left-footed but his effort was much more comfortable for Maher. Oscar Gloukh then weaved his way in from the left but when he looked certain to score he dragged his curling effort wide of the near post with the Irish reeling.

Just before the break, Abada went bearing down on goal after Conor Coventry had his pocket picked but Maher once again produced a tremendous save, not to know that the assistant referee would then wrongly raise his flag for offside.

In the second period, Aaron Connolly got his first sight of goal inside the opening 60 seconds but after opening his body up his right-footed strike curled beyond the far stick. Gorno missed a sitter as Ireland survived a major let-off. Substitute Finn Azaz looked lively for the Irish but the game fizzled into extra time.

It always seemed destined for penalties once the 90 minutes had elapsed with an exhausted visiting defence hanging on as the introduction of Zohar Zazon proved a fresh threat for Israel. Penalties were needed and Coventry made no mistake to get Crawford's charges off to a perfect start.

However, after Eden Karzev made it one apiece, Wright, Ferguson and Devoy all failed to convert. While Gil Cohen hit the post for Israel, Davida secured the victory with a 3-1 win after four spot-kicks each.