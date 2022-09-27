Close menu
Women's Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Ajax WomenAjax Women18:00Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Venue: Sportpark De Toekomst

Ajax v Arsenal: Gunners will 'do our best' in Women's Champions League qualifier

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall
Arsenal entered the second round of Champions League qualifiers after finishing second in the WSL

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has said his side "want to go as far as possible" in the Women's Champions League as they prepare for a qualifier second leg at Ajax on Wednesday.

Arsenal's hopes of reaching the group stage are in the balance after drawing last week's first leg 2-2.

The Gunners must win to be sure of progression, while a draw takes it to extra time and maybe penalties.

"Of course [this game] is important," said Eidevall.

"The Champions League is about playing against the best, to be challenged. We will do our very best in order to get to the group stage."

Arsenal are hoping to join Chelsea in the group stages after fellow Women's Super League side Manchester City lost to Real Madrid in the first round of qualifying.

The north London outfit were knocked out of the Champions League by Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals last season.

"I was not happy with the first-leg performance or result [against Ajax], but as an experience there are things we can learn and every time we learn we can mature and become better," added Eidevall.

