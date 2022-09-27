Match ends, Switzerland 2, Czech Republic 1.
The Czech Republic have been relegated from the top tier of the Nations League after losing away to Switzerland.
Switzerland only needed a draw to stay in League A and led 2-0 thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Breel Embolo.
But the Czechs battled hard as West Ham's Vladimir Coufal hit a post before Patrik Schick pulled a goal back.
Another West Ham player, Tomas Soucek, had a penalty saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer and Jan Kuchta also hit the woodwork for the visitors.
The win means Switzerland finished third in Group A2, with Spain winning the section and advancing to the four-nation finals tournament next June thanks to a dramatic 1-0 away win over Portugal.
The Czech Republic join Austria, England and Wales in dropping down to League B in 2024-25.
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 22Schär
- 4ElvediBooked at 60mins
- 13Rodríguez
- 8FreulerSubstituted forJashariat 90+3'minutes
- 10Xhaka
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forSteffenat 65'minutes
- 15SowSubstituted forZakariaat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17VargasSubstituted forAmdouniat 79'minutes
- 7EmboloSubstituted forSeferovicat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mbabu
- 5Itten
- 6Zakaria
- 9Seferovic
- 11Steffen
- 12von Ballmoos
- 14Amdouni
- 16Ndoye
- 18Cömert
- 19Jashari
- 20Frei
- 21Mvogo
Czech Rep
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1VaclíkSubstituted forStanekat 45'minutes
- 5Coufal
- 17KudelaSubstituted forHavelat 45'minutes
- 2Zima
- 6Jemelka
- 8KalvachSubstituted forKuchtaat 64'minutes
- 22Soucek
- 19CernySubstituted forSevcikat 79'minutes
- 7BarakSubstituted forProvodat 64'minutes
- 15Vlkanova
- 10Schick
Substitutes
- 3Zeleny
- 4Stronati
- 9Hlozek
- 11Kuchta
- 12Provod
- 13Havel
- 14Lingr
- 16Stanek
- 18Tecl
- 20Sevcik
- 21Král
- 23Pavlenka
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland 2, Czech Republic 1.
Ardon Jashari (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomás Soucek (Czech Republic).
Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ardon Jashari.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Ardon Jashari replaces Remo Freuler.
Booking
Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).
Post update
Lukáš Provod (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.
Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal following a corner.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).
Lukáš Provod (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Renato Steffen (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Havel (Czech Republic).
Foul by Silvan Widmer (Switzerland).
Adam Vlkanova (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.