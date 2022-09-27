Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
SwitzerlandSwitzerland2Czech RepCzech Republic1

Switzerland 2-1 Czech Republic: Tomas Soucek misses a penalty as Czechs are relegated

Penalty miss
West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek had a penalty saved by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer

The Czech Republic have been relegated from the top tier of the Nations League after losing away to Switzerland.

Switzerland only needed a draw to stay in League A and led 2-0 thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Breel Embolo.

But the Czechs battled hard as West Ham's Vladimir Coufal hit a post before Patrik Schick pulled a goal back.

Another West Ham player, Tomas Soucek, had a penalty saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer and Jan Kuchta also hit the woodwork for the visitors.

The win means Switzerland finished third in Group A2, with Spain winning the section and advancing to the four-nation finals tournament next June thanks to a dramatic 1-0 away win over Portugal.

The Czech Republic join Austria, England and Wales in dropping down to League B in 2024-25.

Switzerland celebration
Former Stoke City and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri (centre) featured in Switzerland's win over Czech Republic

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 22Schär
  • 4ElvediBooked at 60mins
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 8FreulerSubstituted forJashariat 90+3'minutes
  • 10Xhaka
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forSteffenat 65'minutes
  • 15SowSubstituted forZakariaat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17VargasSubstituted forAmdouniat 79'minutes
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forSeferovicat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 5Itten
  • 6Zakaria
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12von Ballmoos
  • 14Amdouni
  • 16Ndoye
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Jashari
  • 20Frei
  • 21Mvogo

Czech Rep

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1VaclíkSubstituted forStanekat 45'minutes
  • 5Coufal
  • 17KudelaSubstituted forHavelat 45'minutes
  • 2Zima
  • 6Jemelka
  • 8KalvachSubstituted forKuchtaat 64'minutes
  • 22Soucek
  • 19CernySubstituted forSevcikat 79'minutes
  • 7BarakSubstituted forProvodat 64'minutes
  • 15Vlkanova
  • 10Schick

Substitutes

  • 3Zeleny
  • 4Stronati
  • 9Hlozek
  • 11Kuchta
  • 12Provod
  • 13Havel
  • 14Lingr
  • 16Stanek
  • 18Tecl
  • 20Sevcik
  • 21Král
  • 23Pavlenka
Referee:
Irfan Peljto

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland 2, Czech Republic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland 2, Czech Republic 1.

  3. Post update

    Ardon Jashari (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (Czech Republic).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ardon Jashari.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Ardon Jashari replaces Remo Freuler.

  7. Booking

    Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).

  9. Post update

    Lukáš Provod (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).

  15. Post update

    Lukáš Provod (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Renato Steffen (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Milan Havel (Czech Republic).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Silvan Widmer (Switzerland).

  19. Post update

    Adam Vlkanova (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze632188011
2Finland62228628
3Montenegro62136607
4Romania621368-27

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan641186213
2Azerbaijan631274310
3Slovakia621356-17
4Belarus603337-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia4400102812
2Malta42025416
3San Marino400409-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy632187111
2Hungary631285310
3Germany614111927
4England6033410-63

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland40406604
3Albania402246-22
4Football Union of Russia00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece6501102815
2Kosovo630311839
3Northern Ireland6123710-35
4Cyprus6123412-85

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands6510146816
2Belgium6312118310
3Poland6213612-67
4Wales6015611-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey64111851313
2Luxembourg632197211
3Faroe Islands6222710-38
4Lithuania6015214-121

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland6411115613
2Ukraine6321104611
3R. of Ireland62138717
4Armenia6105417-133

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6411135813
2Norway631277010
3Slovenia6132610-46
4Sweden6114711-44

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101631316
2Bulgaria623110829
3North Macedonia62137707
4Gibraltar6015318-151

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641186213
2Denmark640295412
3France612357-25
4Austria6114610-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain632185311
2Portugal6312113810
3Switzerland630369-39
4Czech Rep6114513-84
5TBC00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

