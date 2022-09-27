Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Jamie Pardington began his career with Rushall Olympic

Grimsby Town have signed former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jamie Pardington on a short-term deal until January.

The 22-year-old joined Wolves from non-league football in 2018, but did not make an appearance for the club.

He did, however, play two games for Mansfield Town during a loan spell at the end of the 2020-21 season.

"It is short-term, but he is open to extending it depending on how he gets on," said Grimsby boss Paul Hurst.

"He came in with a good attitude, and good enthusiasm, he fitted in well with the group straight away and he has impressed in terms of what he can do."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.