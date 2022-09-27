Euro 2024: Pick your ideal Scotland qualifying group
So Scotland have defied the odds to clinch a place among the second pot of seeds for the Euro 2024 qualification draw.
And, more importantly, they will now avoid yet another couple of games with Israel. Yaldi.
The top two earn places in Germany automatically and Scotland are guaranteed a play-off place should things go awry. So who would you want in the group when the balls are plucked on Sunday, 9 October?
My Euro 2024 qualifying group
