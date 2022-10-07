Close menu

England: The strikers looking to challenge Harry Kane at the World Cup in Qatar

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Newcastle's Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson opened the scoring for Newcastle in their 4-1 win against Fulham at the weekend

With just over a month until England's opening World Cup group game against Iran, Gareth Southgate is close to naming his squad for the tournament.

The Three Lions boss is due to pick his provisional squad later this month with a number of big dilemmas - including who to take in attack alongside Harry Kane.

Kane is a shoo-in to start, fitness permitting, as he looks for the two goals he needs to equal Wayne Rooney's goalscoring national team record of 53.

But there are a number of strikers jostling for position behind him, with two of them - Ivan Toney and Callum Wilson - going to head to head on Saturday as Newcastle entertain Brentford in the Premier League.

BBC Sport takes a look at the four main contenders to be Kane's understudy and whether they could be the right fit.

Callum Wilson - 'I'm on the plane'

Callum Wilson
Wilson has one goal in four England appearances but has not played for his country since 2019

Despite missing five games with a hamstring problem, Newcastle's Callum Wilson has scored three Premier League goals this season, including in both of the side's league victories. He returned for the win against Fulham on Saturday and he should have enough time to get up to speed to get on the plane.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast in August, Wilson said: "You're taking Harry Kane. Behind Harry Kane, you're taking myself; Tammy Abraham is also doing well. You've got Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, who are also doing well.

"I'm on the plane, Harry Kane's on the plane. There's going to be players travelling to the World Cup that don't make the September squad. There's always one or two players who come from nowhere."

Despite his lack of action action throughout 2022, thanks also to a calf injury which kept him out between December and April, his minutes-to-goal ratio of 103 ranks as the highest on this list, as does his shot conversion rate of 26.32%.

Wilson, who has four caps - none since 2019 - would provide something different to Kane's preference for dropping deep, too. He had just 12 touches in 66 minutes at Craven Cottage, with five coming in the box.

Ivan Toney - 'He has a burning ambition'

Ivan Toney
Toney has scored 17 goals in 40 Premier League games for Brentford

Ivan Toney's call-up was the headline of the last international break, but he didn't play against either Italy or Germany, meaning he will be uncapped if he goes to Qatar.

Speaking in his news conference after joining up earlier this month, Toney said he never doubted his inclusion, which came at the age of 26 and follows his departure from Newcastle and career rebuild at Peterborough in 2018 before his move to the Bees a year later.

"If you manifest it, you always have a big chance of doing it. No matter where I was - whether I was on loan here, there and everywhere, I always believed in myself that one day I would be a Premier League player," he said.

League stats in 2022Callum WilsonIvan ToneyDominic Calvert-LewinTammy Abraham
Games played7251427
Goals scored513213
Mins per goal103168519168
Shots on target962233
Shot accuracy (%)52.944037.557.89

"Now I'm a Premier League player and an England international."

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry predicted his rise as he scored 31 goals in the Championship in 2020-21.

"He has a burning ambition to be the best centre forward in the Premier League," Fry told BBC Sport. "He'll be the Golden Boot winner in a couple of years in my opinion."

Toney scored six penalties last season, and has an overall record of 23 successful spot-kicks and one missed. That is exactly the kind of stat that will pique Southgate's interest.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 'He is a complete forward'

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Calvert-Lewin is yet to play in the Premier League this season

Like Wilson, injuries have hampered Dominic Calvert-Lewin's progress for some time. He only made 17 Premier League appearances last season, scoring five goals, which many believe played a big part in Everton's flirtation with relegation.

He is yet to feature in this campaign and his lack of action has most likely put him at a disadvantage when it comes to making this squad.

But, having made the squad for Euro 2020 last summer, the 25-year-old is the only one of the four to have senior tournament experience.

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray outlined why he is such a handful when fit on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Calvert-Lewin is a pretty complete forward," Murray said "He's a big boy, he's dominant in the air, he can hold it up, but he's also very mobile and can run channels quite comfortably.

"Those types of forwards in this modern day game are so difficult to find. You're talking different class and teams like Everton don't have a like-for-like replacement for that quality."

Tammy Abraham - 'I never lack self-confidence'

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham made his England debut while on loan at Swansea from Chelsea in 2017

Tammy Abraham certainly has the stats to back up his claim to join Kane on the plane.

The 25-year-old moved to Roma last summer to link up with Jose Mourinho and his game has developed immensely since leaving Chelsea.

He scored 17 Serie A goals in 2021-22, making him the most prolific Englishman in the league's history, and he admitted in April that the move gave his career fresh impetus.

The current season sees him on two goals from seven Serie A starts.

"To do what I'm doing now for a great club like Roma, I can't really describe the feeling," he said.

"Coming off the back of a difficult season at Chelsea, where I wasn't really playing games, to coming here and shining again, it's like a dream come true.

"I've always been a player who never lacks confidence. From a young kid I've always scored goals and wanted to win. Even when I score in training I celebrate like it's a match."

Both he and Toney are level on 13 league goals in 2022 - the most of the four in consideration - while his England record is identical to that of Calvert-Lewin.

Abraham has the best shot accuracy with 57.89%. It hasn't quite worked out for him internationally yet but he is fit, firing and proving himself at a high level.

  • Comment posted by jimmypinkfloyd, today at 09:21

    Why would you take a player that's not played for months? It's Toney or Abraham. End of. Wilson and CL great players but you can't just walk into a world cup from the physio room.

    • Reply posted by On The Wright Side, today at 09:32

      On The Wright Side replied:
      Common sense!! But this is England and Southgate would rather drag his 'favourites' from the operating table, than pick players in form and playing regularly for their club!!

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 09:23

    Unfortunately nobody else has been given a look in other than Kane. What we learn starting Kane for 90 mins against San Marino in a 10-0 win, I've no idea.

    But now we don't have anyone with a consistent run of games at international level if Kane gets injured, as he usually does around November. Great work Gaz.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 09:57

      margaret replied:
      At least Rashford can serve school dinners while the World Cup is on

  • Comment posted by A Revolution Is Required, today at 09:43

    The experience of Abraham in Serie A is valuable - he is scoring goals in what is one of the worlds most defensive leagues. Toney deserves a chance - he is consistent. Why Southgate did not use him in the last two games is beyond me. Indeed just using Kane was a mistake - Southgate was more worried about getting some results to protect his position, rather than use games to find a back up to Kane

    • Reply posted by Shed_66, today at 09:53

      Shed_66 replied:
      Trying to play Kane into form?

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 09:26

    Who’s the best at coming off the bench and playing in a back 7? Answer that and you’ll have your man.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 10:05

      margaret replied:
      Anybody want Rashford? No takers ?

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 09:40

    I still don't understand why Gareth would call up Ivan Toney, and then not bother to give him a few minutes of action to bed him into the side ? You can argue the case about the strength of these undestudys...but if the boss is pinning all his hope's of any kind of success in WC on one individual striker, then Southgate's basically sending out the message for England that it's Kane...or bust.

    • Reply posted by Jonny, today at 09:43

      Jonny replied:
      Because Southgate is a clown

  • Comment posted by harold, today at 09:21

    Where's Welbeck? Most in form of the lot

    • Reply posted by Mutara Nebula, today at 09:40

      Mutara Nebula replied:
      He retired from international football. Shame.

  • Comment posted by Shed_66, today at 09:40

    hey BBC - can we have a link to “mens football” the same as we have a link to “womens football”?

    • Reply posted by Matty, today at 09:56

      Matty replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by tkrypton, today at 10:01

    equal dilemma is at the back - Tomori , Guehi and Stones should be ahead of Maguire.

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 11:02

      OM245 replied:
      He's injured atm, isn't he? Tbh I wouldn't be surprised at this point if he made it on the plane in a cast

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 09:46

    Abraham is a shoe in, he scores in serie A. Southgate will blow it though, at least he'll be gone by christmas

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 11:06

      OM245 replied:
      I predict an easy run if games until the SF in which we lose to any decent team, ofc GS will be lauded by the FA

      I understand he's created a different environment within the England camp, but I think the players aren't getting enough credit for keeping their relationships alive from academy level - Foden, Saka, Mount, James, Rice, etc.. all stayed mates throughout PL level and it's showing at Int

  • Comment posted by yourblogsarerubbish, today at 09:59

    Strange how Bowen is rarely included in lists of attacking midfielders yet is excluded from the strikers lists.

    Either way, he should be in there.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 11:16

      RJsportfan replied:
      Not had a great start to the season?

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 09:39

    Get Erling Halland to change his nationality ASAP

    • Reply posted by An independent England, today at 09:45

      An independent England replied:
      Why not? It works for Wales.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 09:47

    That's quite depressing reading , average players the lot of them

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 09:48

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      And none will play a minute over Sir Harry Sainted of Kane

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:07

    How on earth is Callum Wilson even in this conversation?

    • Reply posted by IJB, today at 10:13

      IJB replied:
      Because he's a proven goalscorer, playing for a top top team

  • Comment posted by Gary , today at 10:20

    DCL ? he's spent more time in the past year on the treatment table, nothing against the guy personally, but he'd probably do his back in putting his baggage in the overhead bin on the plane to Qatar

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 10:45

    Doesn't matter who he takes , they won't play unless Kane gets run over by a bus and is in a coma. None of the understudies have been given a decent chance and everyone can see what's coming... Kane will get injured just before the W/C and its going to be Rooney all over again. GS is so blinded over picking his faves it's a disaster waiting to happen....

    • Reply posted by FairwaySpur, today at 10:54

      FairwaySpur replied:
      Silly doom mongering

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 09:55

    This is a huge problem area for England. We have no tried and tested replacement for Kane.

  • Comment posted by 76-4again, today at 09:40

    I would take Welbeck. He is finally fit, playing very well, more mobile than most and offers an alternative. It would also be an option to play Foden as a false 9 which instantly makes the more balanced if there is a back 5 and Kane was unfit or suspended.

  • Comment posted by Phoenix711, today at 09:36

    I’d take Toney if just for his penalty taking ability.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 09:28

    C-L is the'complete centre forward' according to Glenn Murray..... hold up the ball, run channels etc. Forgot the goal scoring regularly part

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 11:18

    Got more chance of kane losing his spot to take another Rb than any of these going.

