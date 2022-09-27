Last updated on .From the section Football

Tyler Harvey has scored nine goals so far this season for Truro City

Ryan Brett's goal deep in stoppage time saw Truro City consolidate second place in Southern League Premier Division South after a 2-1 win at Yate Town.

Zachary Drew's ninth minute goal gave the home side the lead, but top scorer Tyler Harvey volleyed in eight minutes later to level the scores.

Harvey and Ollie Knowles had chances to increase Truro's lead either side of the half time break.

But Brett headed home Will Dean's free kick in the 95th minute to get the win.

The White Tigers, who are unbeaten in their opening nine matches, remain two points behind leaders Weston-super-Mare after nine games.