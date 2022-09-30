Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Wilson, Jack, Celtic, Postecoglou, Desmond, Hearts
Sporting director Ross Wilson says Rangers are a player trading club, not a selling club as he hints summer capture Ben Davies is now up to speed after not having a pre-season before joining from Liverpool. (The Times - subscription required)
Wilson says clubs Rangers have faced in European competition are surprised at the money the Glasgow side make from domestic broadcasting. (Record)
Ryan Jack is yet to have discussions with Rangers over a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. (National)
Jack believes teammate John Souttar can recover from his injury woes and impress at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
Rangers signed winger Rabbi Matondo "to have more options", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, as he urged players to "prove themselves". (Record)
Former Celtic forward Andy Walker believes Rangers winger Ryan Kent could leave Ibrox in January. (Sun)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou joked the club's major shareholder Dermot Desmond called him for the first time in a year after the Scottish Premiership leaders' defeat by St Mirren. (Sun)
Postecoglou believes his success in Scotland has really captured the imagination back in his native Australia. (Record)
Cameron Carter-Vickers' fitness is a "day-to-day proposition", says Postecoglou with the defender missing Celtic's game with Motherwell before the midweek Champions League visit of Leipzig. (Record)
Meanwhile, the Celtic manager expects midfielder Matt O'Riley to shrug of speculation linking him with Newcastle. (Sun)
O'Riley believes he has boosted his chances of making Denmark's World Cup squad after starring for the nation's under-21 side. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson says the Tynecastle team are on the right road but believes talk of splitting Celtic and Rangers is premature. (Record)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is relieved his international players returned from duty unscathed but is keen to see more of his squad called up by national teams. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou wants to "make a name" for himself at Hearts. (Record)
Kiomourtzoglou says "everything is faster" playing in Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hayden Coulson, on loan at Aberdeen, hopes to shine in the "shop window" of Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox accepts the Scottish Premiership's bottom club need to start winning soon. (Herald - subscription required)
Winger Glenn Middleton believes United's season is finally ready for take off. (Courier - subscription required)
Calvin Ramsay is a step closer to making his Liverpool debut following his summer move from Aberdeen. (Sun)