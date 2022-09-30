Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sporting director Ross Wilson says Rangers are a player trading club, not a selling club as he hints summer capture Ben Davies is now up to speed after not having a pre-season before joining from Liverpool. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Wilson says clubs Rangers have faced in European competition are surprised at the money the Glasgow side make from domestic broadcasting. (Record) external-link

Ryan Jack is yet to have discussions with Rangers over a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. (National) external-link

Jack believes teammate John Souttar can recover from his injury woes and impress at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers signed winger Rabbi Matondo "to have more options", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, as he urged players to "prove themselves". (Record) external-link

Former Celtic forward Andy Walker believes Rangers winger Ryan Kent could leave Ibrox in January. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou joked the club's major shareholder Dermot Desmond called him for the first time in a year after the Scottish Premiership leaders' defeat by St Mirren. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou believes his success in Scotland has really captured the imagination back in his native Australia. (Record) external-link

Cameron Carter-Vickers' fitness is a "day-to-day proposition", says Postecoglou with the defender missing Celtic's game with Motherwell before the midweek Champions League visit of Leipzig. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, the Celtic manager expects midfielder Matt O'Riley to shrug of speculation linking him with Newcastle. (Sun) external-link

O'Riley believes he has boosted his chances of making Denmark's World Cup squad after starring for the nation's under-21 side. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson says the Tynecastle team are on the right road but believes talk of splitting Celtic and Rangers is premature. (Record) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is relieved his international players returned from duty unscathed but is keen to see more of his squad called up by national teams. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou wants to "make a name" for himself at Hearts. (Record) external-link

Kiomourtzoglou says "everything is faster" playing in Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hayden Coulson, on loan at Aberdeen, hopes to shine in the "shop window" of Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox accepts the Scottish Premiership's bottom club need to start winning soon. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Winger Glenn Middleton believes United's season is finally ready for take off. (Courier - subscription required) external-link