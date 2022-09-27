Last updated on .From the section Irish

There were wild celebrations which were in stark contrast to the moments after the final whistle as NI thought they had missed out on progression

Northern Ireland Under-19s have progressed to the Elite Stage of qualifying for Euro 2023 - despite initially thinking they had missed out.

The beat Moldova 2-0 in the Netherlands but manager Gerard Lyttle thought his team needed three goals to qualify.

"After the whistle I was absolutely devastated," said Lyttle.

"Some of the parents started cheering in the stands. Then we got the information that we had qualified on goal difference."

Northern Ireland finished behind group winners Slovenia and ahead of hosts the Netherlands on goal difference to progress.

The Elite Stage of qualifying for Euro 2023 takes place in March.

"It was quite funny, we got wrong information - and I am going to throw him under the bus - from our doctor Chris Elliott," Lyttle joked after the win, which saw West Ham's Callum Marshall and Glenavon's Conor Scannell score.

"He was trying to work it all out and we were led to believe if the other game was a draw and we won 3-0, then it wouldn't matter what happened."

Lyttle also joked that Elliott "would have been sacked" if Northern Ireland had been knocked out by conceding when chasing a third goal they did not require.

After getting the needed result, former Sligo Rovers and Cliftonville boss Lyttle said he was "absolutely thrilled".

"It's no more than the boys deserved. I'm so proud of them," he said.

"I think this is a group who, now we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but they have the potential of kicking on and doing bigger and better things.

"Jim [Magilton] brought me in three years ago and he told me about the 2004s and said they were a special group.

"We got around them and we worked in the Club NI, it has come to fruition here."