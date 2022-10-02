Scottish Gossip: Postecoglou, Wolves, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Rangers, Kent
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been discussed in connection with the Wolves managerial vacancy. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be given every chance to be fit in time for Celtic's Champions League match with Leipzig in Germany. (Sun)
Reo Hatate has apologised to captain Callum McGregor after a wayward pass resulted in McGregor's red card in Celtic's 2-1 win over Motherwell. (Herald - subscription required)
Hatate says he "must learn" after he almost let Motherwell's Ross Tierney in for an equaliser late in Celtic's 2-1 win, with McGregor committing a professional foul and being dismissed. (Record)
Rangers winger Ryan Kent, in the final year of his contract, is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa and Leeds United. (Record)
A miracle is required for Rangers to win against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, says former Reds forward Michael Owen. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish believes Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is key to the Ibrox side's chances. (Express)
Liverpool will be wary of Rangers, says former Premier League player Robert Snodgrass. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Snodgrass backs Cammy Devlin to bounce back from his red card in Hearts' 4-0 loss to Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano is at a loss to explain his side's shot shyness following their 1-0 defeat by Atalanta as they prepare to face Hearts in the Europa Conference League. (Record)
Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski aims to beat his counterparts at Celtic and Rangers to the Scottish Premiership's top scorer spot this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Forward Tony Watt insists Scottish Premiership bottom side Dundee United will not get relegated. (Courier - subscription required)
Owura Edwards is eager to seize the chance of quick redemption when Ross County face Motherwell on Tuesday following Saturday's loss to Hibernian. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Scotland assistant John Carver believes head coach Steve Clarke is going to have a difficult time picking his next squad, with so many players having come to the fore. (Scotsman - subscription required)