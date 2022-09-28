Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Matt O'Riley was watched by Newcastle United scouts on international duty with Denmark under-21s this week as the Premier League club continue to monitor the Celtic midfielder. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe uses a social media video to suggest that he is ready to play, having not featured at all this season due to injury. (Daily Express) external-link

Rangers commercial director James Bisgrove insists the SPFL should have followed the Champions League and Europa League and run a "competitive process" before agreeing the latest Sky TV deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale explains why the West Lothian side fell in line with other Premiership clubs in supporting the £150m TV deal, saying: "Do I think it's great? No, but I think it's good." (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts captain Craig Gordon, 39, aims to overtake David Weir as the oldest Scotland international. Former Rangers defender Weir was aged 40 years and 155 days in his last international in 2010. (Daily Record) external-link

David Wotherspoon's comeback may have to be put on hold after the St Johnstone midfielder had to come off injured in Tuesday's closed-doors match against Falkirk. (Courier) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not rush the return from long-term injury of summer signing Callum Roberts, who is unlikely to play again until after the World Cup break in late December. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Ibrox striker Mark Hatley insists Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst must stick with in-form Antonio Colak up front for Saturday's visit to Tynecastle, even though Alfredo Morelos has scored nine goals in eight games against Hearts. (Daily Record) external-link