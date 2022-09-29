Manchester: Who makes your joint line-up from last nine years?
From the section Football
We asked our Manchester City and Manchester United contributors who would make a combined XI for the years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
Now it's your turn to decide who should be included.
My combined Manchester line-up from the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era
Choose your joint Manchester team since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment