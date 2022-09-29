Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Vale Park's pitch was full within seconds of the League Two play-off semi-final win over Swindon on penalties

Port Vale have been fined £15,000 by the Football Association for the mass pitch invasion that followed their League Two play-off semi-final win over Swindon Town at Vale Park in May.

The FA announcement came the morning after Vale's players and staff were honoured at a civic reception.

Swindon boss Ben Garner said players were "verbally and physically abused" by home fans as they left the pitch.

BBC Radio Stoke reported that missiles, including bottles, were thrown.

Former Vale striker Harry McKirdy, who had already been jeered for missing a key penalty in the shoot-out, appeared to be a prime target.

The FA statement read: "Port Vale FC admitted failing to ensure that its spectators - and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers - conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area at the conclusion of the fixture.

"An independent regulatory commission subsequently imposed the sanction, which remains subject to an appeal. The written reasons for its decision will be published in due course."

Vale owners Carol and Kevin Shanahan, director of football David Flitcroft, manager Darrell Clarke and members of last season's promotion-winning squad were all at the civic reception hosted by City of Stoke-on-Trent Lord Mayor Faisal Hussain on Wednesday.

Vale currently sit 15th in League One with three wins from their first 10 games - 10 points behind early leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Swindon Town's section of fans took up over half the away end at Vale Park