Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club.

Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs" in their approach of manager Rob Edwards in May.

Portsmouth said they would not be commenting on the allegations.

Hughes joined Forest Green as head of recruitment in 2018, with the club winning promotion to League One for the first time last season.

"This is an opportunity Rich wanted to take and we never stand in the way of our people's progression, staff or players," Vince said.

"However, this is the second time that Portsmouth have made an approach and the second time they have done so in breach of EFL regulations - we expected better.

"The rules are clear, clubs must not approach staff or players of other clubs before having written consent. Portsmouth disregarded this rule again. They approached Rich before asking for permission let alone before getting it. This aspect of football needs to change."

Hughes will be responsible for recruitment and football operations at fellow League One side Portsmouth, including sports science and analysis.

A statement said the role was "crucial" for Portsmouth's "longer-term football strategy".

Analysis - 'A wide-ranging new role at Pompey'

Andrew Moon, BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator

It turned into a saga and took a lot longer than Portsmouth would have hoped but they finally have their man. Richard Hughes was first offered the job back in May but decided to stay at Forest Green, with Pompey left unhappy that their interest in Hughes had leaked out.

The role of 'sporting director' will be a wide-ranging one looking at all aspects of how the football side of the club is run - although recruitment is one aspect of the role, head coach Danny Cowley is very hands-on with that side of things, so Hughes is most likely to offer a supporting role in that area.

Next month's first-ever meeting between the two sides will have some extra spice.