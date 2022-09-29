Mark Hudson spent six seasons as a player with Cardiff City

Mark Hudson has spoken of his pride at taking over as Cardiff City manager.

The former club captain is in "interim" charge after Steve Morison was sacked by owner Vincent Tan on 18 September.

Hudson has been given no time frame on his appointment but is contemplating adding to his coaching staff.

"I've been here as a player, been here as a coach so its a big honour for me to be asked to lead this football club," said Hudson, skipper when Cardiff won the Championship in 2013.

"That is where we are at."

Morison was dismissed after a 1-0 away defeat at Huddersfield and during the international break Hudson held a meeting with all the staff, other than those players on international duty.

Hudson said: "I have nothing but admiration for Steve for what he did for this football club over a short period of time, with having to change a playing squad 17 new players coming in during the summer.

"That is a big, big change.

"It's sad when someone loses their job, we have to carry that and ultimately the club has to go forward as well."

Hudson said the players and staff would have to "re-focus" their minds and look ahead to the games ahead, starting with Burnley at home on Saturday.

According to the former Huddersfield caretaker, there was no time scale set on his appointment during his discussions with Tan.

"We have not spoken about a time scale. From my point of view its about focusing on the games coming up that is so important," said Hudson.

"Burnley is a big game we know how well they are doing so we need to be right at it come Saturday.

"It is an honour for me. I have two boys who were born here in Wales so it means a lot.

"It's an honour to lead any football club but this specifically is such a big history and to be stood in the technical area for Cardiff and wearing the badge is a proud moment.

"But its down to results and we need to focus on this game."

Mark Hudson (left) was part of previous manager Steve Morison's backroom team

Hudson still has Tom Ramasut as his first team coach, but is looking to increase his backroom staff.

"I have spoken about this with the board and obviously with Vincent. That is something they have been willing to help me look at.

"But from my point of view and the club's point of view it's not to be rushed, I don't want to bring just anyone in. It has to be the right person.

"It has to suit the football club, the staff, the players. It's not to be taken lightly. But they have given me the go ahead to look at that."

Cardiff have an injury doubt over Wales international Rubin Colwill, who has a niggle.

But Hudson is relishing the chance to face Burnley in charge of a club he captained to the Premier League in 2012.

He said: "It's quite a long time since I came here as a player it was a proud moment then it is definitely going to be a proud moment for me my family, the friends I have around Wales.

"I am attached to this club. I gave my all for this football club that is what we are asking of all the players and all the staff involved.

"That is what you should give to a football club that is what we are going to do on Saturday."