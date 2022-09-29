Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Rose Reilly, left, scored for Scotland in a 3-2 defeat to England back in 1972

Scotland's first ever women's national side is to be honoured next week prior to the current team's pivotal World Cup play-off against Austria.

The "Ravenscraig Pioneers" will appear at the national stadium 50 years on from their inaugural match in Greenock against England on 18 November, 1972.

A mural commemorating the icons of the women's game will also be unveiled at Hampden.

Scotland will face Republic of Ireland in a final play-off if they prevail.

Pedro Martínez Losa's team are aiming to get the nation to its second Women's World Cup after their debut in 2019.

The commemoration of the side from 50 years ago is part of the Scottish FA's event calendar to celebrate 150 years external-link of "Scotland's national game".

Other events over an 18-month period include a change to a special SFA crest, celebrating the first ever men's international at the West of Scotland Cricket ground, and the creation of an annual National Week of Football.