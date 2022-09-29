Close menu

Scottish Cup: Cumnock v Dumbarton & Pollok v Annan Athletic live on BBC Scotland TV

Scottish Cup
The road to Hampden has already started for clubs in the lower leagues

Two Scottish Cup second-round ties - Pollok v Annan Athletic and Cumnock v Dumbarton - will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland television channel.

The matches both feature sides from the sixth-tier West of Scotland League Premier Division entertaining teams from SPFL League 2.

Fifth-top Cumnock host the fourth-tier leaders on Friday, 21 October.

Pollok, currently third in their division, entertain Annan, seventh in League 2, the following Monday.

Television coverage of both starts at 19:30 BST, with the games kicking off 15 minutes later.

