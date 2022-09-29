Kyle Lafferty might miss Kilmarnock's visit to Aberdeen on Saturday

Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish FA over their investigation into striker Kyle Lafferty's alleged use of sectarian language.

The club previously said they were aware of footage "which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature".

Lafferty was subsequently withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes "can't say for certain" whether Lafferty will feature against Aberdeen on Saturday.

"We are in consultation with the SFA and we will be directed by them," he said. "As the club previously stated, we are conducting our own investigation into the matter and, in consultation with the SFA, we are looking to try to get that resolved as quickly as possible.

"It is better in all these types of matters, any discipline matters, it is always better to get clarity as soon as possible. Equally, it is important that everybody does their due diligence and does their investigation.

"We started that last week and we just need to wait to see the outcome of it."

Saturday's trip to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership is Kilmarnock's first fixture since the 34-year-old former Rangers and Heart of Midlothian striker dropped out from his national squad for their Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece.

Manager Ian Baraclough stated that a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made.