Champions League - Group A
AjaxAjax1NapoliNapoli6

Ajax 1-6 Napoli: Italian side come from behind to thrash Dutch giants

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments18

Napoli celebrate
Napoli have won seven games in a row in all competitions, including all three in the Champions League

Napoli came from behind to demolish Ajax in the Champions League and continue their sensational start to the season.

Mohammed Kudus gave the Dutch side an early lead but Giacomo Raspadori headed in an equaliser, Giovanni di Lorenzo put Napoli ahead and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 just before the break.

Raspadori curled in his second and then set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score.

Ajax's Dusan Tadic was sent off before Giovanni Simeone netted a sixth.

Napoli, who had a squad rebuild in the summer as youngsters replaced several veterans, are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Luciano Spalletti's side top Serie A and Champions League Group A, where they have scored 13 goals in three wins and sit three points above Liverpool - who beat Rangers 2-0.

This was Ajax's biggest European defeat, their heaviest defeat in any competition since 1964 and their joint largest home loss.

Line-ups

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Pasveer
  • 15RenschSubstituted forBaasat 84'minutes
  • 2TimberBooked at 30minsSubstituted forGrillitschat 80'minutes
  • 3Bassey
  • 17Blind
  • 4Álvarez
  • 8TaylorSubstituted forKlaassenat 72'minutes
  • 10TadicBooked at 73mins
  • 23BerghuisSubstituted forBrobbeyat 72'minutes
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 20KudusBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 5Wijndal
  • 6Klaassen
  • 9Brobbey
  • 11Ocampos
  • 16Gorter
  • 18Lucca
  • 21Grillitsch
  • 25Baas
  • 26Regeer
  • 29Magallán
  • 35Fernandes da Conceição

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di LorenzoSubstituted forZanoliat 84'minutes
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forGaetanoat 80'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 45'minutes
  • 11Lozano
  • 81RaspadoriBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSimeoneat 64'minutes
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
Referee:
François Letexier
Attendance:
52,896

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away26
Shots on Target
Home2
Away13
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home21
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ajax 1, Napoli 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ajax 1, Napoli 6.

  3. Booking

    Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Kudus (Ajax).

  6. Post update

    André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Kudus (Ajax).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Steven Bergwijn.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Zanoli with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

  12. Post update

    Florian Grillitsch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.

  15. Post update

    André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Kudus (Ajax).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Youri Baas replaces Devyne Rensch.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Alessandro Zanoli replaces Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Ajax 1, Napoli 6. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombélé with a through ball.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Florian Grillitsch replaces Jurriën Timber.

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by Cantonawont, today at 23:27

    Backed them -1, unfortunately with the spuds. Walking that group.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 23:08

    Napoli are really on form, playing well, scoring goals and defending well too. They were like this last season (although not as good), but they faded during the end of last season. Will there be a repeat this season?

  • Comment posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 23:07

    Got to give Kudus to Napoli for coming back from conceding an early goal (I'll get my coat)

    • Reply posted by Alec Mac, today at 23:14

      Alec Mac replied:
      Antelopes?

  • Comment posted by Agnes Lass, today at 22:59

    Best send Ten Hag back to rescue Ajax. I mean, there's no way on earth that a side managed by Ten Hag would let in 6 goals,,,,,,,oh, hang on a sec

  • Comment posted by ash, today at 22:57

    Napoli are a top team. It's no shame for Liverpool to have lost to this team

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 22:56

    If they keep playing this they've got every chance of winning the competition.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 22:56

    What a joy to watch Napoli are hopefully going to have a massive season

  • Comment posted by Ajax 88, today at 22:55

    Ouch

  • Comment posted by Joan Finlayson, today at 22:53

    Napoli are a great side. Destroyed both Liverpool and Ajax. But could only beat rangers when they were reduced to 10 men. It’s a funny old game.

    • Reply posted by Budgie, today at 22:57

      Budgie replied:
      Will destroy them in Italy with no Scottish ref to oblige them. Do them Napoli.

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 22:50

    Undefeated in Serie A and 13 goals scored in 3 Champions League games!

    Napoli are the real deal this season.

  • Comment posted by MiniTrue, today at 22:50

    CL dark horses. Playing great football domestically and abroad.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:48

    Oof. Get it sorted Ajax. This is not good at all.

  • Comment posted by Greg W, today at 22:47

    They're flying

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 22:47

    Well done Napoli.

    That's a sit up and take notice result

    PS Raspadori again

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli3300132119
2Liverpool32015506
3Ajax310268-23
4Rangers300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges33007079
2FC Porto310236-33
3B Leverkusen310223-13
4Atl Madrid310225-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan21104224
2Dinamo Zagreb210123-13
3RB Salzburg20202202
4Chelsea201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22005056
2Shakhtar Donetsk21105234
3Celtic201114-31
4RB Leipzig200216-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2B Dortmund21014223
3FC Copenhagen201103-31
4Sevilla201104-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22005236
2Benfica22004136
3Juventus200224-20
4Maccabi Haifa200215-40
View full Champions League tables

