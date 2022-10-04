Match ends, Ajax 1, Napoli 6.
Napoli came from behind to demolish Ajax in the Champions League and continue their sensational start to the season.
Mohammed Kudus gave the Dutch side an early lead but Giacomo Raspadori headed in an equaliser, Giovanni di Lorenzo put Napoli ahead and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 just before the break.
Raspadori curled in his second and then set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score.
Ajax's Dusan Tadic was sent off before Giovanni Simeone netted a sixth.
Napoli, who had a squad rebuild in the summer as youngsters replaced several veterans, are unbeaten in all competitions this season.
Luciano Spalletti's side top Serie A and Champions League Group A, where they have scored 13 goals in three wins and sit three points above Liverpool - who beat Rangers 2-0.
This was Ajax's biggest European defeat, their heaviest defeat in any competition since 1964 and their joint largest home loss.
Line-ups
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Pasveer
- 15RenschSubstituted forBaasat 84'minutes
- 2TimberBooked at 30minsSubstituted forGrillitschat 80'minutes
- 3Bassey
- 17Blind
- 4Álvarez
- 8TaylorSubstituted forKlaassenat 72'minutes
- 10TadicBooked at 73mins
- 23BerghuisSubstituted forBrobbeyat 72'minutes
- 7Bergwijn
- 20KudusBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 5Wijndal
- 6Klaassen
- 9Brobbey
- 11Ocampos
- 16Gorter
- 18Lucca
- 21Grillitsch
- 25Baas
- 26Regeer
- 29Magallán
- 35Fernandes da Conceição
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di LorenzoSubstituted forZanoliat 84'minutes
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forGaetanoat 80'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 45'minutes
- 11Lozano
- 81RaspadoriBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSimeoneat 64'minutes
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 91Ndombélé
- Referee:
- François Letexier
- Attendance:
- 52,896
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away13
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 1, Napoli 6.
Booking
Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Kudus (Ajax).
Post update
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Kudus (Ajax).
Post update
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Steven Bergwijn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Zanoli with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Post update
Florian Grillitsch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.
Post update
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Kudus (Ajax).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Youri Baas replaces Devyne Rensch.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Alessandro Zanoli replaces Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 1, Napoli 6. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombélé with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Florian Grillitsch replaces Jurriën Timber.
Napoli are the real deal this season.
That's a sit up and take notice result
PS Raspadori again