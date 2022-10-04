Last updated on .From the section European Football

Goalscorer Kamal Sowah joined Club Bruges last year from Leicester City

Club Bruges took a big step towards a place in the Champions League knockout stages as they beat Atletico Madrid to claim nine points from three games.

Ferran Jutgla beat several Atletico defenders before finding Kamal Sowah for a simple finish.

Spaniard Jutgla doubled their lead with a side-footed finish from Tajon Buchanan's ball.

Antoine Griezmann, making just his second start of the season for Atletico, hit the bar with a penalty.

Club Bruges, who are managed by ex-Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens, are six points clear at the top of Group B.

Porto beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the other game to leave both sides on three points, along with Atletico.

Zaidu Sanusi and Galeno scored for the hosts in the second half.