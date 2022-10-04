Inter Milan v Barcelona

Inter MilanInter Milan20:00BarcelonaBarcelona
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club Bruges
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|B Leverkusen
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Atl Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|FC Porto
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Barcelona
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Inter Milan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Viktoria Plzen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Celtic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|4
|RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|B Dortmund
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|FC Copenhagen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|4
|Sevilla
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1