Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Real Madrid made it three wins from three in this season's Champions League with a narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The holders' early dominance told as Rodrygo opened the scoring before Vinicius Jr extended the lead.
Oleksandr Zubkov gave the Ukrainian visitors hope with a well-taken header.
However, Shakhtar could not find a leveller as the Spanish giants moved closer to securing their spot in the knockout rounds.
Real Madrid made the perfect start when Rodrygo struck from the edge of the box after being found by the impressive Aurelien Tchouameni.
Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo linked up well for the latter to tee up Vinicius Jr for the home side's second.
Despite their first-half dominance, Carlo Ancelotti's side went into the break only one up after Zubkov headed Bogdan Mykhaylychenko's cross past Madrid's Ukrainian keeper Andriy Lunin, but the visitors were unable to salvage a point.
Shakhtar remain second in Group F, one point above RB Leipzig and face Madrid in Warsaw in the return fixture on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 15Valverde
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forCamavingaat 75'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 80'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 22Rüdiger
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 30Cañizares
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 81Trubin
- 26Konoplya
- 5BondarBooked at 55mins
- 22Matviyenko
- 15Mykhailichenko
- 6StepanenkoSubstituted forTraoréat 88'minutes
- 9ShvedSubstituted forPetryakat 67'minutes
- 21Bondarenko
- 8SudakovSubstituted forDurasekat 88'minutes
- 10MudrykBooked at 90mins
- 11ZubkovSubstituted forSikanat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 2Traoré
- 4Kryvtsov
- 14Sikan
- 16Kryskiv
- 17Durasek
- 20Topalov
- 23Maia Reis
- 27Ocheretko
- 30Pyatov
- 32Kozik
- 34Petryak
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home36
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Booking
Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Post update
Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Post update
Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatoliy Trubin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Neven Durasek replaces Heorhii Sudakov.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Lassina Traoré replaces Taras Stepanenko.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Attempt missed. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ivan Petryak.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Real Madrid are rubbish.