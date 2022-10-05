Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bellingham became the youngest captain to score in the Champions League

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored one and set up another as Borussia Dortmund eased past Sevilla to tighten their grip on second place in Champions League Group G.

Bellingham, captaining Dortmund for the second time, set up Raphael Guerreiro's opener before scoring their second.

Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt goals, either side of Youssef En-Nesyri's header, sealed a big win for Dortmund.

Victory keeps Dortmund three points behind group leaders Manchester City.

At 19 years and 98 days old, Bellingham became the third-youngest player to captain a side in the Champions League behind Ruben Neves (18 years, 221 days) for Porto and Matthijs de Ligt (19 years, 51 days) for Ajax in 2018.

Bellingham created Guerreiro's opener with a superb crossfield pass before doubling the lead with a fine individual effort, his third goal of the campaign.

Adeyemi made it three before the break, and while En-Nesyri - who earlier had a red card reversed by VAR - pulled one back, it proved a miserable night for Sevilla, whose manager Julen Lopetegui has been linked with Wolves.