Women's Footballer of the Year contender Wendie Renard

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022: Wendie Renard profile

Age: 32 Position: Defender Teams: Lyon and France

A dominant figure in club and international football, Renard was key for Lyon last term as the French side reclaimed the European and domestic crowns they had lost in 2020-21.

The Lyon captain returned better than ever from an early-season injury to continue her trophy-laden spell at the club, picking up her 15th French title and eighth Women's Champions League winners medal.

In April, the centre-back became the first player to make 100 Women's Champions League appearances. It was yet another milestone for a player who also features in the all-time top 15 players for goals scored and has now appeared in more finals (10) of Europe's elite club competition than any other player.

Renard scored in both legs of the semi-final win over Paris St-Germain and her glittering career at Lyon could reach a 20th year after she signed a new four-year deal at the club in May.

In July, she was also a central figure in France's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2022, their best ever performance at the tournament.

Renard on...

...Champions League success:

"I think the Champions League is the best moment [of the year] because we lost it the year before. It was a complicated season, so to come back to the summit of European football, with lots of humility, made us very happy.

"Internally, we had a very complicated season with lots of injuries and we went to the end together, flat out, so if I had to choose a [favourite] moment it would be that."

...growing up on the island of Martinique and losing her father as a child:

"I don't forget where I came from. It wasn't easy but it's part of me and they are the best moments, because that's where you learn everything. Even though I lost my father very young, you continue to develop and grow as a human being into being a teenager, and it was some of the best moments of my life and of my career.

"It allowed me to understand that life is not easy, you can lose people you love so much, and especially that your mum and dad aren't always going to be there so you need to take your life in your own hands and take the opportunities that open up to you."

Wendie Renard has helped Lyon become dominant club in European football over the past decade

...pushing herself to succeed:

"I thank God because today I get up in the morning to go and play football, which I always dreamed of doing, when I arrive at training my work is a pleasure, and all these years I've tried to improve, to win trophies, because that's how you make your name.

"The club always, always keeps pushing us, it's a way of life, it's serious, it's professionalism. You have to know how to push yourself before pushing others, I'm someone who is very hard on myself."

...the players she has used to inspire her:

"Ronaldinho was a player who I loved, he has the Brazilian side, with the dancing - on the pitch you can feel that dance with the respect of the opponent. There's footballers with class like [Zinedine] Zidane. Then there's Cristiano Ronaldo, with his story, where he comes from, his professionalism.

"I also learned from Rio Ferdinand, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, you try to look at other players in your position to try to progress and improve. Look at the faults you have and see what you need to progress."

...on what her legacy might be:

"I don't know but I always said I wanted to leave a mark in football. The best way to do that is to win everything you can, so that's what I'm trying to do."

What others say

Aston Villa and France midfielder Kenza Dali: "It's amazing playing with her. There is so much quality. When you go to the national team the training is another level. Wendie is a leader.

"She is so inspirational. She is someone that does not need to speak as you already see her focus. She is the first and last at training - she works so hard.

"People see her personality as really strong - and she is - but she's also a really nice person. She's a natural leader and a proper captain."

Chelsea and Norway defender Maren Mjelde: "I don't think there's anyone quite like her in the women's game."

Former Everton and Lyon manager Jean-Luc Vasseur: "Wendie Renard is an exceptional player. Wendie cannot be categorised and cannot be replaced."

Achievements of 2021-22

Did you know?

Renard joined Lyon as a 16-year-old after an unsuccessful trial at the national-team academy

She made her debut in Lyon's first French title-winning season of 2006-07

She is Lyon's record appearance holder and sixth in their all-time goalscoring list

Renard averages a goal almost every three games for Lyon

