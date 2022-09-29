Last updated on .From the section Everton

Farhad Moshiri bought a controlling stake of Everton in 2016

US-based KAM Sports group says it "remains interested in acquiring" Premier League club Everton.

The organisation was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover earlier this year.

After those discussions ended, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said the club was not for sale.

However, following reports that talks had reopened external-link over a £400m deal, KAM Sports issued a statement confirming its ongoing interest.

"As a general principle, we prefer to conduct our business in private to create the fairest environment for those involved - and in this particular situation, to minimize uncertainty for fans of Everton," it said. external-link

"It is regrettable that this has not been possible. We respectfully remain interested in acquiring the club as we believe its fans deserve nothing less than the best, and our offer to achieve this stands."

KAM Sports describes itself as a "family-owned organisation that is set up to own and manage premier international sports assets".

It belongs to the Minneapolis-based Kaminski family, which made its fortune in property investment.

The Kaminski family was part of a consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief Peter Kenyon that was looking to buy the club earlier this year.

Moshiri then penned an open letter to fans, denying he was looking to sell.

"There has been much talk of investment in our football club recently - even takeovers," he said. "I want to clarify that there is no 'for sale' sign currently hanging outside Everton."

Moshiri has invested hundred of millions of pounds into Everton since taking the helm in 2016, and the club is set to move to a new 53,000-seat stadium in 2024.

However, the club has posted losses of £372m over the past three seasons and only narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

Everton declined to comment when contacted by BBC Sport.