AFC Fylde manager James Rowe has resigned from the National League club.

It follows the former Chesterfield manager being charged with sexual assault earlier this week.

A Fylde club statement said: "Following a meeting this afternoon, the board have accepted James Rowe's resignation as manager of the club.

"Andy Taylor will take temporary charge until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment from anyone at this time."