Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0 Partick Thistle: Billy Mckay scores winner against 10-man leaders

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle move level on points with Partick Thistle thanks to Billy Mckay's winner against Scottish Championship leaders who had to play 50 minutes down to 10 men.

Visiting midfielder Kyle Turner was sent off for a studs-first tackle.

Before then, Partick had a penalty appeal denied and had Aaron Muirhead to thank for a goalline clearance.

A couple of saves from David Mitchell looked to have denied the hosts until Mckay drilled home from 12 yards.

Thistle's 10 men pushed for an equaliser, while Kevin Holt's goalline clearance denied George Oakley a second goal, but the Glasgow side are now only top virtue of goal difference after the hosts stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

Queen's Park, who are one point behind, could go top when they visit Ayr United, who could draw level with the top two themselves, on Saturday.

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 5Deas
  • 2Duffy
  • 23Delaney
  • 30BoydSubstituted forShawat 63'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 18AllardiceSubstituted forRamat 89'minutes
  • 3Harper
  • 17MackaySubstituted forHydeat 83'minutes
  • 12MacGregorSubstituted forDoranat 63'minutes
  • 9MckaySubstituted forOakleyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Doran
  • 14Oakley
  • 15Ram
  • 16Hyde
  • 21MacKay
  • 22Shaw

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillanBooked at 20minsSubstituted forAkinolaat 73'minutes
  • 22MuirheadBooked at 90mins
  • 4Holt
  • 3Milne
  • 23Docherty
  • 8BanniganSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 83'minutes
  • 11LawlessBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forMcKinnonat 45'minutes
  • 6TurnerBooked at 40mins
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 10Dowds
  • 14Smith
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Hodson
  • 17Weston
  • 18Akinola
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 24McCready
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
2,354

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 0.

  3. Post update

    Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle).

  5. Booking

    Aaron Muirhead (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Partick Thistle).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Max Ram replaces Scott Allardice.

  9. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Harry Milne (Partick Thistle).

  11. Post update

    Lewis Hyde (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Billy Mckay.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Daniel Mackay.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Stuart Bannigan.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Anton Dowds replaces Brian Graham.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cammy Smith replaces Steven Lawless.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  19. Booking

    Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle95222112917
2Inverness CT9522139417
3Queen's Park95131413116
4Ayr84221411314
5Dundee94141614213
6Cove Rangers93241414011
7Morton9324913-411
8Raith Rovers8305811-39
9Hamilton8143712-57
10Arbroath8125512-75
View full Scottish Championship table

