Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle move level on points with Partick Thistle thanks to Billy Mckay's winner against Scottish Championship leaders who had to play 50 minutes down to 10 men.

Visiting midfielder Kyle Turner was sent off for a studs-first tackle.

Before then, Partick had a penalty appeal denied and had Aaron Muirhead to thank for a goalline clearance.

A couple of saves from David Mitchell looked to have denied the hosts until Mckay drilled home from 12 yards.

Thistle's 10 men pushed for an equaliser, while Kevin Holt's goalline clearance denied George Oakley a second goal, but the Glasgow side are now only top virtue of goal difference after the hosts stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

Queen's Park, who are one point behind, could go top when they visit Ayr United, who could draw level with the top two themselves, on Saturday.