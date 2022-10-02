Porteous wants to test himself 'at highest level'

Ryan Porteous said "weeks don't come better than that" as he reflected on a much-praised Scotland debut followed by a goalscoring man-of-the-match performance in Hibernian's 2-0 win away to Ross County.

The centre-back's display in Tuesday's 0-0 draw away to Ukraine, which secured promotion to Nations League Group A, came shortly after Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin branded the 23-year-old a "blatant cheat".

It also brought into sharp focus the fact that the product of Hibs' youth academy, now being dubbed "the Dalkeith Baresi" by some fans, is out of contract this summer.

Porteous talked to BBC Scotland about his ambitions and his reaction to both recent criticism and praise.

McGinn progress provides template

More talks are due this week as Hibs look to tie Porteous down to a contract extension, with manager Lee Johnson suggesting that a "very strong deal" is required that better reflects his importance to the club - and with more suitors likely to be alerted to his qualities after his display in Krakow.

As for Porteous himself, he told BBC Scotland: "I think I'm similar to every player or the majority of players - I want to play at the highest level, test myself at the highest level.

"It was only a few years ago I was playing with John McGinn here and look at him now - captain of Aston Villa and he captained Scotland in the last three games. That's the ultimate goal if you can test yourself at the highest level."

'90% of criticism just noise'

John McGinn and Ryan Porteous have been team-mates with Hibs and Scotland

Porteous' first Scotland start met with mixed reactions from the Tartan Army, especially coming so soon after Goodwin claimed that the Hibs player had been the culprit as Aberdeen centre-half Liam Scales was sent off and the Edinburgh side handed a penalty kick in their 3-1 win the previous week.

"90% of it is just noise and I need to block as much of that out as possible and try and concentrate on football," Porteous said.

"The kind of people whose opinions matter are my coaches and former gaffers - people who are willing to give you good advice when things aren't going so well and not just hang you out to dry.

"If opinions are in-house, in this building, in the Scotland building, friends or family, then you take it on board and try to learn."

Scotland debut 'relatively easy'

Judging by his performance against Ukraine, a chance afforded to him by a string of injuries, Porteous is, indeed, a quick learner.

"I didn't think I had much chance, with Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry playing so well, but with players dropping out, you begin to get an inkling that you might be playing," he said. "Then we shaped up, did a bit of work on set-plays and you know you're in the team then.

"It went quickly from a dream come true moment to focusing on the task in hand. The manager didn't speak much to me as an individual and that told me he had trust in me. I was just delighted to repay that faith."

Despite the importance of the game, which also puts Scotland among the second seeds in the 2024 European Championship qualifying draw with a play-off spot as back-up, Porteous took his long-awaited debut in his stride.

"It was relatively easy going in beside someone with Jack's experience," he said. "He's that good and it takes the pressure off your shoulders.

"There are nerves for the first 10-15 minutes, but I just felt my way into the game and enjoyed it. Sitting in and seeing out a game is probably my strongest point. I'm just buzzing that I got to take the chance and Scotland is on the next step for where we want to be."

'Back to reality' and 'throwing weight about'

Martin Boyle and Ryan Porteous scored Hibs' goals against Ross County on Saturday

Porteous said even a week of training with the Scotland squad "just pushes you on a lot in such a short space of time" and it certainly worked to Hibs' advantage as he fired them ahead in Dingwall during an all-round impressive display.

"It is a tough place to come, I have not won a lot up here and the team have struggled, but I thought it was a fantastic performance from front to back," he said.

"Me and Paul Hanlon went up to take matters into our own hands and make things happen, throw our weight about and give Ross County a taste of their own medicine when it comes to long throws. I don't score many, especially with my left foot, so I will take them every day."

Asked if it was the best week of his career, Porteous said: "It is definitely up there. It was good to go away with Scotland, do well for your country and the country going where we wanted to go.

"The gaffer was quite hard on me when I came back and said it was back to reality now - 'it is Dingwall, get your mind focused on that'. I am solely focused on Hibs and that's where my mind's at."

The focus this week for Hibs turns to tying down their man in the spotlight to a contract beyond next summer.