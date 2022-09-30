Matt Bloomfield moved into coaching at Wycombe while still a player in the 2020-21 season

League Two strugglers Colchester United have appointed Matt Bloomfield as their new head coach, replacing Wayne Brown.

The 38-year-old has left his role as Wycombe's first-team coach to take his first managerial job with the U's.

It ends Bloomfield's near 19-year association with Wycombe, with the move coming seven months after he retired from playing on medical advice.

Colchester sporting director Dmitri Halajko said Bloomfield was an "outstanding candidate".

He added: "His values, football knowledge and expertise of 'how to win' really impressed us during the process and aligned with our vision.

"Matt will be involved in helping the team on Saturday to go and get three points away at AFC Wimbledon."

The length of Bloomfield's contract has not been disclosed by the club.

He succeeds 45-year-old Brown, who was sacked on 18 September following six defeats in 12 games to start the season - a run that included being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Premier League side Brentford.

The rookie manager takes over a U's side who are fourth from bottom in the League Two, having taken just six points from a possible 30 so far.

Bloomfield was club captain at Wycombe for almost a decade, and was part of three promotions with the club - rising from the fourth tier to the Championship with them.

He made 558 Wycombe appearances before the impact of a serious concussion forced him to retire.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth said: "It's a bittersweet day for me, saying goodbye to not just a fantastic coach and person, but also a very close friend who's been there alongside me for every step of the journey we've been on since I joined the club in 2009.

"But my over-riding emotion is pride for Blooms, earning this opportunity to prove what he can do as a manager and take all of his experiences from his time at Wycombe to turn Colchester around and get them up the league."

'A gamble for the U's and Bloomfield' - Analysis

BBC Essex sports editor Glenn Speller

This is a gamble for both Colchester United and Matt Bloomfield.

A number of experienced heads were linked with the job but Colchester have chosen to go with a rookie who will need to hit the ground running to win over a section of supporters already casting their doubts, as well as pulling the team away from trouble.

All managers have to start somewhere and while some may be underwhelmed, they might do well to reserve judgement and remember a certain person called Phil Parkinson who started his managerial career with the U's.