Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Niamh Fahey is one of six players returning to the Republic squad

Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn have returned to the Republic of Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifying play-off in October.

Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa have also been recalled by boss Vera Pauw.

Ireland are away to either Scotland or Austria on 11 October as they bid to reach the World Cup finals for the first time.

The Scots take on the Austrians on 6 October.

Fahey and Finn are back in the panel after missing the win over Slovakia that helped the Republic finish second in Group A and secure their play-off place.

While they return, Pauw is without a number of important players, with Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan all injured.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Brosnan (Everton), Moloney (Reading), Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Scott (Birmingham City), O'Riordan (Celtic), Caldwell (Reading), Quinn (Birmingham City), Fahey (Liverpool), Nolan (London City Lionesses), Mustaki (Bristol City), Campbell (Liverpool), O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: McCabe (Arsenal), O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Finn (Birmingham City), Grant (Hearts), Agg (London City Lionesses), Farrelly (Parma), McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Ziu (West Ham United), Quinn (Birmingham City), Atkinson (West Ham United).

Forwards: Payne (Florida State University), Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Larkin (Shelbourne), Noonan (Durham WFC), Carusa (HB Hoge).