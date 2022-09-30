Huddersfield head coach Mark Fotheringham says he is 'obsessed' with the Premier League

New head coach Mark Fotheringham hopes his experiences in European football will help the Terriers showcase some true Yorkshire grit.

In his first press conference since replacing Danny Schofield, the 38-year-old revealed he has introduced extra training sessions this week.

"I want the fans to know this will be a hard-working team. I'm not here for friends, just to win games," he said.

Sat second-bottom of the Championship, Town go to Reading on Saturday.

Club legend Schofield was relieved of his duties after seven defeats in Huddersfield's opening nine games of the season.

The club have handed former Norwich captain Fotheringham - most recently Felix Magath's assistant at Hertha Berlin - a deal until 2025.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I've been in these situations before in Germany. I've done a very hard apprenticeship out there, I've been involved with teams who have got to stay in the league and ones that have got to go for promotion.

"The big thing for me is just to focus on what I can affect on the pitch, putting my game model into these guys.

"We've got a lot of good young players here and a lot of good experienced players. There's a real good dynamic in the group."

While Fotheringham takes over a side sat 23rd, Town still have 37 games remaining and were beaten play-off finalists last year. He claims he is "obsessed" with the idea of coaching in the Premier League.

He said: "When I moved into coaching, the first thing I wanted to do was work in the Bundesliga and I've done that. The second was to work in the Premier League. I am obsessed with it. It's everything I think about and it's where I want to go.

"The club are the perfect fit for me because they are set up for it. We can't get ahead of ourselves because we've got a young group but we've also got experienced players who have been at that level. They and the club have had a taste of it."

Fotheringham, who played in five countries in his 20-year playing career, claims he wants to mould Spanish attacking flair with the solid foundation of an Italian defence, sprinkled with some British spirit.

"I'm a guy who wants to get as many offensive players on the pitch as possible. I like to attack and play with freedom in the last third, however I like to build some good scaffolding at the back, where we are strong and solid," he said.

"I went abroad to challenge myself and learn about other cultures. I'm a big student of Italian football and the way they work against the ball but I also like other countries like Spain where they combine well in the last third.

"I also want to bring that British spirit to the team - it's important to me the team reflects us as a club and we need to get that real Terrier spirit into them."

He added: "I want the fans to be proud. These are Yorkshire people, so they want to see hard work and dedication; players sweating on their pitch, rolling their sleeves up.

"The team needs an identity, so when you're sat watching us play you know it's Huddersfield Town. I want the fans to know that this is going to be a hard-working team; they've already responded well to that. I'm not here to make friends, just to work."