Paul Trollope (R) was part of Chris Coleman's Wales coaching staff along with Osian Roberts (L)

Newport County manager James Rowberry has been drawing on the experience of former Wales coach Paul Trollope after picking up just one point from the last four league games.

Former Bristol Rovers boss Trollope has been at the club this week as Newport prepare to take on unbeaten League Two leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The 50-year-old is among a number of coaches County boss Rowberry consults.

"Paul is one of those I work closely with," said Rowberry.

"I have three or four different people I lean on who are all very helpful in different times and in different stages of where I am in my career and what I am trying to do."

Trollope led Rovers to promotion from League Two in 2006 and was briefly in charge at Cardiff City where Rowberry came up through the coaching ranks.

"Paul is one of those who I trust a lot and is another set of eyes for me at times and is one of those who on an ad hoc basis pops in to support me," added Rowberry, who took over at Rodney Parade last season for his first managerial role.

"He has been around the building for the last week. I have had that with other people. We have had different members of staff come in who I have worked with previously."

Last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Carlisle ended a run of four consecutive league and cup defeats for Newport.

Rowberry wants his side to "embrace" the challenge of taking on an Orient team who have made a record-breaking start to the season, taking 28 out of a possible 30 points.

And he believes hard graft is an essential part of lifting the club - currently 18th in the table - and the community.

"We are conscious about the cost of living at this moment in time. It is difficult for everybody - the fans who have spent their hard earned cash to watch us. We want to repay them," Rowberry said.

"This is a working-class club in my eyes. I am a working-class lad from my family background and where I grew up.

"We want to show that in our performances as well, our enthusiasm, our endeavour, our intent. I have to demonstrate that, the players have to demonstrate that."

Matty Dolan is ruled out with an ankle injury and West Ham loanee Thierry Nevers is a doubt after suffering a back spasm.