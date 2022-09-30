Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers

David Goodwillie spent five years at Clyde before his switch to Raith Rovers

David Goodwillie has been released from his contract at Raith Rovers eight months after his controversial signing.

The 33-year-old former Scotland striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, never played a game following an angry backlash to his arrival at Stark's Park.

Rovers agreed an undisclosed fee with Clyde to sign Goodwillie on a two-and-a-half year deal in January.

He was later loaned back to Clyde, but that move was swiftly terminated.

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case. He never faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.

Two Raith Rovers directors resigned following the signing, with author Val McDermid withdrawing her sponsorship of the Championship club and pledging support to the women's team, who severed links and formed a new breakaway side.

Rovers initially doubled down on the decision to sign Goodwillie before issuing an apology and insisting he would not play for them.

The proposed loan return to Clyde, where the player had spent five years and become captain, collapsed as the entire playing squad of the women's team and general manager quit in protest.

North Lanarkshire Council - who owned the club's ground at the time - threatened to end the lease agreement if Goodwillie entered Broadwood Stadium.

Rovers say they will "make no further comment" on the matter after announcing the release.