Ange Postecoglou's Celtic suffered their first league game in 364 days at St Mirren last time out

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 1 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he will not hesitate to rotate his side following the shock loss to St Mirren.

A few days on from a Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk, he made six changes for the 2-0 reverse in Paisley - a first Premiership defeat in a year.

But, with nine games to come in October, Postecoglou knows his squad depth will be tested.

"Every decision we make will be around what team we think will be able to best perform on the day," he explained.

"If that means making a number of changes, we make a number of changes. If not, we don't.

"If we use a result of one game as a backdrop to question everything you do, then you will go nuts in this game.

"Win lose or draw, you try to learn from every game. The learnings are all about how we progress as a team. There's nothing that comes out of one result that changes my outlook."

'We are nowhere near the team we want to be'

With European games and domestic commitments, the schedule is packed before the World Cup break.

"We're playing every three, three-and-a-half days," said Postecoglou, who is still without central defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt for Saturday's visit of Motherwell.

"You just have to plan for it in terms of training and the way we have built our squad. The process for us really is to look at each game as it comes and see how people are travelling from a physical and mental standpoint and make decisions as we go.

"Just because we have been winning games doesn't mean we have been dismissing the fact that we still have areas to improve in. The last game was a disappointing one for us, not just the result but the performance.

"Whilst we have been a very good team over the last 12-14 months, in terms of our progress, we have been under no illusions that we are nowhere near the team we want to be. We have still got areas to improve.

"But this group of players have made enormous jumps in their own development. That's the encouraging thing for us, irrespective of what the outcome of a game is, they come back in here wanting to be better."