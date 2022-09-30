Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Brendan Rodgers has been in charge of Leicester since 2019

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists he is the right man to guide the Foxes up the table after a poor start to the season.

Rodgers, 49, has come under pressure having failed to win any of the first seven games of the season, leaving Leicester bottom of the Premier League.

However, the former Liverpool boss is confident he can turn things around.

"I'm the best person to help this team move forward," said the Northern Irishman.

"I haven't [spoken to the owners]. The ownership trust me and expect I will turn it around. If they don't they will tell me.

"If you are bottom and have lost six out of seven you are not going to be flavour of the month. You don't isolate yourself, that's important, I love working with these players.

"I believe, like last season, we will come good. It has been a tough start but I see these players work and it ultimately gives me strength."

Leicester host Nottingham Forest on Monday looking to end a run of six consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Rodgers says he is still happy at the club despite their current predicament.

"I've repeatedly said about the joy I have here," he added.

"This season has been a challenge. I'm looking forward to steering the team out of this. From a personal level, it's never changed for me. I love being here."

Since being appointed Leicester manager three years ago, Rodgers has won the FA Cup and has led the club to three top-eight finishes.

He is contracted until 2025 and says he fully intends to honour the length of that deal.

When asked if international management appealed to him, Rodgers said: "It will do at some point in my life.

"But I still have two and a half years on my contract here and I want to fulfil that and leave the club in the best possible position."