RB Leipzig's 24-year-old France forward Christopher Nkunku has already completed a medical ahead of joining Chelsea for £52m in next summer's transfer window. (Bild) external-link

Manchester City's Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, considered a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but a switch to Manchester United was out of the question. (Star) external-link

Aston Villa are assessing former Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Villarreal boss Unai Emery amid speculation over Steven Gerrard's future. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has said he needed a change from Pep Guardiola's system at Manchester City and now feels "free" playing under Mikel Arteta. (ESPN) external-link

Paris St-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has said the club made a mistake by signing both Brazil forward Neymar, 30, and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, in recent transfer windows. (Mail) external-link

Mbappe handed PSG a four-man transfer wish list over the summer that included Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Leicester City's James Maddison, with the 25-year-old England midfielder "very keen" on a move to the north London club. (Football Insider) external-link

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter is prepared to give United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24, a chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge before making a decision on his future. (90min) external-link

Potter has not closed the door on Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku returning to Chelsea after his loan spell with Inter Milan and is expected to hold talks with the 29-year-old at the end of the season. (ESPN) external-link

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has said Douglas Luiz, 24, is no closer to signing a new deal with the club, boosting Arsenal's chances of signing the Brazil midfielder. (Sun) external-link

Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli could leave the Serie A club in the January transfer window with Arsenal keen on the 24-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, rejected offers from Manchester United and Liverpool this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

France defender William Saliba is in no rush to sign a new contract with Arsenal, with several clubs registering their interest in the 21-year-old. (Five Insider) external-link

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, remains on Manchester United's list of transfer targets for next summer. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea have included RB Leipzig chief Christopher Vivell among the possible candidates for the technical director role at Stamford Bridge. (Standard) external-link

Real Madrid are planning to offer their Brazil defender Eder Militao, 24, a contract extension until 2028 with a release clause of 1bn euros included in the deal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

