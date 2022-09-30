Flint Town United thrown out of Nathaniel MG Cup for rule breach
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Flint Town United have been removed from the Nathaniel MG Cup for fielding an ineligible player in their third-round win against Ruthin Town.
Ruthin, who were beaten 3-1 by Lee Fowler's side, have been reinstated in the competition and will face Connah's Quay Nomads in the quarter-finals.
Flint themselves had been reinstated in the competition despite losing on penalties to Colwyn Bay in round two.
Bay were subsequently removed from the Nathaniel MG Cup for a rule break.
They are one of a number of clubs to fall foul of competition rules this season, with Llandudno, Abergavenny Town and Briton Ferry Llansawel also expelled from the competition.