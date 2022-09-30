Last updated on .From the section Irish

Highlights: Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

Portadown drew 1-1 with Glenavon in the mid-Ulster derby at Shamrock Park to secure their first points of the Irish Premiership season on Friday night.

Oisin Conaty fired the hosts in front with a low drive in the 42nd minute but Mark Haughey levelled with an overhead kick seven minutes after the break.

The game between Glentoran and Ballymena United was abandoned after 16 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch.

Persistent heavy rain had made parts of the playing surface unplayable.

An intense downpour began shortly after kick-off at the Oval, with referee Lee Tavinder eventually deciding to take both sides off the field.

After 10 minutes of waiting, officials determined that conditions meant the match could not continue.

The score was 0-0 when proceedings were halted.

Glentoran sit top of the table but four clubs will have the opportunity to overtake them on Saturday with four matches down for decision. The 17:30 BST kick-off between Larne and Coleraine arguably looks to be the pick of the fixtures.

'You can't argue with that' - Oval encounter called off after deluge

The game started frantically at Shamrock Park and on four minutes, Portadown were awarded a penalty. Lee Upton's header was deemed to have been handled by Haughey and the spot-kick was awarded.

Jordan Jenkins stepped up to take the penalty but his effort was saved down low by Brown.

Portadown took the lead when Conaty fired hard and low into the bottom left corner past Rory Brown to give the Ports a deserved half-time lead.

Glenavon equalised after Haughey scored from close range from a Micheal Glynn in-swinging freekick from the right wing.

Jethren Barr punches clear as Mark Haughey closes in

Midway through the second half Portadown created their best chance when midfielder Mark Russell's powerful strike from the edge of the box was tipped over by Brown.

Glenavon went close to taking the lead in the 72nd minute when Jack Malone tried his luck from 35 yards but Barr was alert and did well to tip the ball over the bar.

The Lurgan Blues almost won the game in the 90th minute when forward Eoin Bradley showed great forward play to hold off his defender and his powerful effort came off the post and into Barr's grateful arms.