Derry City narrowed the gap on League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers to two points with a 1-0 win at St Patrick's Athletic.

Cian Kavanagh, on as a substitute, made the difference with his first goal in a Derry shirt after 70 minutes.

Chris Forrester looked for an immediate response but his effort crashed off the post.

City's Ryan Graydon and Derek Tomney of Pat's both saw red for a bust-up just before the full-time whistle.

Off the back of six straight wins, Derry travelled to Richmond Park aiming to narrow the gap on Shamrock Rovers who travel to face Sligo Rovers on Saturday evening.

City's Michael Duffy tested Danny Rogers early on but his effort was routine for the keeper.

St Pat's, on a run of six consecutive victories in the league themselves, should have taken the lead on 16 minutes when Sam Curtis' header was well saved by Brian Maher before Harry Brockbank somehow struck the rebound straight at the keeper.

Will Patching, ever dangerous over a dead ball, elected to go under a jumping wall on 21 minutes but Rogers was down smartly to push it behind .

In what could yet prove to be a costly injury blow for Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins, midfielder Patrick McEleney did not return for the second half.

Five minutes into the second period a Duffy free-kick found Mark Connolly but he fluffed his lines from close range.

With McEleney off the pitch, Pats began to get a foothold in midfield. But Derry are the best side away from home in the division - picking up 31 points prior to Friday's game - and they soon made good on that form as Kavanagh set them on their way to their 10th victory on the road this season.

Moments after entering the action, the forward fired past Rogers to the net with his first touch.

Forrester thought he had equalised immediately as the Dublin outfit raced up the other end only for his 20-yard effort to come back off the upright.

Duffy and Kavanagh couldn't make the best of a two-on-one situation to ensure the win as Adam O'Reilly did brilliantly to get back and block it out for a corner.

Nonetheless, the Candystripes held on for a fine win against the league's most in-form side, which was somehwhat soured when Graydon was dismissed for his part in a melee just before the end.

Derry's unbeaten run away from home extends to seven as attentions turn to a derby encounter at home to Finn Harps next Friday.